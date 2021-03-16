6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Susan and Karl clash over Finn and Hendrix makes Paul an offer

One of Ramsay Street’s best-loved families are in crisis when Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) clashes with husband Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) over revisiting the Finn Kelly ordeal. Is Susan making a mistake?

Also, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) offers a surprising deal to arch-enemy Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) which backfires, while Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) are at a crossroads.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers 22nd – 26th March 2021.

Susan’s big decision

The Finn Kelly nightmare nearly cost Susan her life, and saw the community turn on the Kennedys for harbouring a homicidal maniac. Then someone wrote a book on the scandal painting the clan as complicit in the killer’s crimes, though the author has now offered Susan the chance to set the record straight by contributing to a new edition of the blockbuster.

Karl is horrified to learn Susan has agreed to assist his old flame (awkward) Olivia Bell (Alyce Platt) in her updated version of ‘The Devil You Know’ (Neighbours loves a sneaky Kylie reference) and worries his wife’s mental health will suffer, recalling the full-on breakdown she had after Finn’s grisly demise. Suze reckons it will bring her closure on the darkest chapter of her life, while Karl fears it could send her spiralling. Which way will it go?

Hendrix and Paul team up?

Forced together in a new school initiative, Hendrix and Brent Colefax (Texas Watterson) end up butting heads even more. Teachers naively thought the boys would come out of this as firm friends, but all it’s done is fuel their fierce rivalry.

It also pushes Brent closer to Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan), who is impressed when the teen tearaway comes up with a way to help the homeless through his school project. Hendrix is so horrified he suggests an evil alliance to Paul to keep Harlow away from Brent – but the Robinson rascal refuses to align with his nemesis, and betrays Mr Greyson to his granddaughter just as she considers giving him another chance. Word of advice, Hendrix – never trust Paul Robinson to do you a favour.

Kyle makes a choice

Losing the tram hits Kyle hard, and he struggles to summon any excitement about his birthday when his life suddenly has no direction. Then Karl offers him the chance to relaunch the 82 (so long as ‘roo pies with deadly gravy are off the menu), and he’s delighted.

Then, Roxy suggests they go into business together doing something totally different, and is disappointed when Kyle chooses continuing his father’s legacy over a new venture that could strengthen their relationship. Failing to convince Karl to let Rox run the 82 alongside him means Ms Willis has to go it alone in her controversial new venture. Is Ramsay Street ready for Roxy the power player?

Fay’s shocking plan

Emotions run high as Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) moves back into No.24 to be full-time carer for Fay Brennan (Zoe Bertram), who clocks the edgy atmosphere between her and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly). She reckons there’s sexual tension between the girls, not realising the extent their friendship has been eroded since Pierce left. But we think both ladies doth protest too much, and Fay is onto something…

Regardless of that, Fay has other things on her mind when she asks Nic to make an appointment to see Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) to discuss a legal matter. It’s all top secret, and when Toad learns what Fay wants to discuss he’s totally taken aback. Why is the dying mum’s request so shocking? And why won’t she tell her family?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Jane Harris (Annie Jones) hopes her do-gooding at Erinsborough High will set the more troublesome youths on the right path, but with Hendrix and Brent at each other’s throats her efforts aren’t exactly a roaring success. Thankfully she’s more encouraged by the end of the week, and has renewed confidence in her scheme to rehabilitate bad eggs. How long will that last…?

It’s early days, but Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) and Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) appear to be back on track – and Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) couldn’t be happier for her parents. However, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) notices his girlfriend’s interest in their reunion is bordering on the interfering, and warns her to leave them to it and not put any more pressure on. Wise words, but will eager Vi listen?