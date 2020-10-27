Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 2nd - 6th November 2020.

Ned arrested for murder

The mystery of Scarlett's disappearance deepens, and Ned continues to be plagued by nightmares and hallucinations of mazes, blood stains and crazed bunny boilers. Evidence mounts up in the investigation that point to Ned's guilt, only the anxious artist can't remember anything about the last time he saw Scarlett…

Nervous Ned undergoes hypnotherapy to unlock the missing memories, and is so troubled by what surfaces he becomes convinced, once and for all, he must've killed Scarlett and hands himself into the police. Crushed Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) is removed from the case as she's too close to the accused, but is determined to prove her boyfriend's innocence. As he's cuffed and led away by officers, who's that spying from the sidelines…? You guessed it, sinister Scarlett herself!

Scarlett targets Bea

So now we know, the bonkers Brady is framing Ned for her non-existent murder and gleefully plotting her next move from the shadows. Hiding out at The Hive (was she in that creepy provocative pose she insisted on doing when she sat for Ned's portrait? It didn't look very comfortable), the dead woman walking has to go on the move when she's almost caught and skulks around Lassiters.

When Ned is swiftly released on bail and she overhears Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) mocking her efforts to fit him up, Scarlett's fury is fuelled. Sounds like she's just identified her next target.

No going back for Clive and Sheila

Post BBQ-gate, in which Dr Clive dressed up as a garden gnome to win back Sheila, only to cause an unfortunate incident with the barbie that left Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) with a nasty burn, the derailed romance is still not resolved.

Not willing to let his gal go without a fight, Clive first tries to make Sheila jealous by faking he's had romantic interest from Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and Dr Beverly Marshall (Shauna O'Grady) - chuck in Aunt Hilary and we've got the full 1988 cast reunion. Eventually, Sheila admits the real reason she was forced to break up with Clive - and when he finds out he ditches any attempt at reconciliation. They're over. For good. Forever. Just like the last 32 times…

Dipi's jealousy

Turning once more to hunky Pierce as her marriage crumbles like a discarded beetroot burger, unhappy Dipi doesn't get the attention from her fancy man she craves. Preoccupied Pierce is naming a wine after wife Chloe Greyson (April Rose Pengilly), leaving Dip depressed she's not the woman he's branding booze for.

However, Pierce's romantic gesture backfires, and as Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) keeps continually stuffing up Mr G and Dipi are drawn together yet again. Both stressed spouses have had enough of sniping with their partners, so does this mean they'll end their marriages to be with each other, or conduct a full-blown clandestine affair? Either way, I wish they'd get on with it.

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Jane's daughter Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) continues her attempt to shut old mate Audrey Hamilton (Zahra Newman) down so she stays shtum about their fraudulent lottery windfall, which looks suspiciously to colleague Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) like workplace bullying. Will he report Nic for her nasty streak, and expose the naughty nurse's secret?

Saint Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) has welcomed countless waifs and strays into her home over the last quarter of a century, but everyone has their breaking point and hers comes this week. After the comedy antics of the hoarding stopped being funny (which it did for viewers fairly early on), the school Principal is pushed to the limit and declares it's time lodger Jane moved out. So that's the total opposite of when good neighbours become good friends, then…

