Neighbours storm week: your day-by-day guide to all the drama

The wedding of Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is ruined by a violent storm and one of the guests is killed.

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is wracked with guilt, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) fights for his life, a new face arrives with a secret and a flash forward reveals the tragedy ahead.

Here is your day-by-day guide to Neighbours‘ big week running from 17th – 21st January 2022.

Monday 17th January

After a massive meltdown erratic Roxy insists the wedding is off but Kyle clings to hope and ropes in the Ramsay Street regulars to convince her to tie the knot. Will the couple get hitched without a hitch?

Roxy’s mum Gemma Willis (Beth Buchanan) reconnects with old pal Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) and there’s a hint of romance between them, which inspires unexpected pangs of jealousy for Terese…

Tuesday 18th January

Kyle and Roxy finally become husband and wife at a heartwarming ceremony surrounded by their nearest and dearest, oblivious to the wild storm brewing outside sweeping into the Lassiters complex. The wedding party takes shelter in the Flamingo Bar, but will they be safe from the elements as the weather worsens?

Also, Terese confesses to Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) she’s falling for Glen and wonders what that means for her future with Paul.

Wednesday 19th January

A flash forward to seven days after the wedding sees traumatised Terese visit the derelict remains of the Flamingo Bar, destroyed on the fateful night. A memorial is planned later that day, but who perished when lightning struck the structure? And why does Terese blame herself?

It’s revealed Paul and Glen narrowly survived, while Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) are also confirmed as safe as the truth of the tragedy unfolds, which appears to have particularly impacted the Tanaka family…

Thursday 20th January

Life will never be the same again for Leo who struggles to cope with the loss, and leans on Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) for support.

Levi Canning (Richie Morris) is intrigued by a mysterious woman lurking around the rubble of the Flamingo Bar, Terese moves in to care for injured Paul but he’s unaware of the guilty secret she’s hiding.

Friday 21st January

Terese and Paul bond over their anger towards Glen, though despite his betrayal the reunited couple make a surprising decision about their rascal relative.

Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) does some digging on Levi’s mystery woman, who is hanging around Erinsborough trying to get information on the confused cop. The Cannings learn her name but what does she want? Finally, devastated Leo is overwhelmed when Kyle helps clean up the storm damage at the vineyard.