6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Nicolette in danger and Harlow moves out

Lives are on the line when a botched heist at the Hive sees pregnant Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) seriously injured and Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) wracked with guilt.

Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) sacrifices himself to protect his big brother, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is driven out of her home and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) has a new admirer.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 10th – 14th May 2021.

Will Nicolette lose the baby?

Under pressure from bad boy Holden Brice (Toby Derrick), naughty but nervous Brent prepares to break into the Hive and rob the place of the school equipment so they can make a quick buck. His cagey behaviour arouses suspicion at No.32, and Emmett fears his big brother is in over his head. Smelling a rat, Nicolette follows Emmett to the Hive – and all hell breaks loose…

Disturbing the intruders, Nic ends up thrown onto the floor trapped beneath a fallen shelving unit in the scuffle as she tries to stop the assailants (not realising who they are). Teacher Curtis Perkins (Nathan Borh) is also on the scene but his cochlear implant has been knocked out in the kerfuffle and he can’t hear pregnant Nicolette’s desperate cries for help. Jane Harris (Annie Jones) finally finds her daughter, but are her and the baby OK?

Emmett takes the blame

The violent incident is the talk of the town and the finger is predictably pointed in Brent’s direction. As the guilt-ridden bad boy is about to confess, Emmett comes forward to protect his big brother and insists he was responsible for the haphazard heist.

Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) struggle to believe their goody-goody little buddy was behind the burglary, but Em is adamant and does his best to convince his foster dads Brent is innocent. Now Brent faces a dilemma – can he sit back and watch his sibling take the blame for something he did?

Paul goes too far

With more negative attention on Brent, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is more determined than ever to keep him away from his granddaughter. But Harlow has had enough of her overprotective guardian’s unfair attitude towards the tearaway teen and she announces she’s moving in with the Rebecchis.

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) berates her hubby for letting his stubbornness drive Harlow out of the family home. Can she convince him to apologise and see things from someone else’s point of view? Or will she just bark loudly and shut him down by saying: “That’s enough, Paul!” as she usually does?

Ned’s new admirer

Sheila C (Shareena Clanton), as Erinsborough’s ‘other’ Sheila Canning is being dubbed, makes her presence felt as she starts taking painting lessons from Ned. The unlikely pair begin to bond over their shared love of visual arts and Sheila C finds herself attracted to her tasty tutor.

This doesn’t go unnoticed by Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson), who is uneasy at seeing her best mate’s boyfriend cosying up to his new student. But is it Bea’s place to tell Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) she has a rival for her fella’s affections? With Vi and Ned’s relationship already looking rocky, the last thing they need is more drama, but Bea’s shock discovery about Sheila C brings just that…

Elsewhere on Neighbours

It’s super awks (as the kids say) between Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) and Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) following their near-kiss. Hendrix is falling over himself to reassure Mack he just wants to be friends, but when she cancels their get-together to hang out with Harlow he finds himself missing his mate and questions the depth of his feelings. And when he tries to do a good deed to help Mackenzie at work it massively backfires, threatening the pair’s friendship once again…

The unfortunate business at the Hive throws Jane’s year 13 initiative into turmoil, putting her at odds with Curtis and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne). Miss Harris warned her colleagues something bad might happen but was ignored – now everyone’s paying the price. A standoff between Jane and Principal Kennedy ends with an unexpected offer being made – will peace be restored in the corridors of Erinsborough High?