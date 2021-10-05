6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Nicolette makes a big decision and Leo leaves with baby Abigail

Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) makes a decision about her future with Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly), while Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) say an emotional goodbye to the baby they thought was their daughter.

Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) finally admits he thinks he’s got cancer, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is the subject of gossip and Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) is accused of stealing.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 11th – 15th October 2021.

Big decisions for Nicolette

New mum Nicolette is a bag of nerves since returning to face the music after the bonkers baby swapping incident, which is saying something considering how wound up she was to start with. She agrees to let Aaron and David see Isla, though when the frazzled fathers fail to bond with the bubba mummy gets ultra-protective and whisks her off again (hopefully not to Canberra this time).

As well as smoothing over relations with her daughter’s daddies Nic also must navigate tricky emotional waters with Chloe. Noticing her ex-fiancee is wearing her engagement ring forces Nicolette to spell it out as bluntly as possible – they are never, ever getting back together and she wants to be left alone. With the old flames living in the same house again, that’s not going to be easy…

Leo leaves with Britney and the baby

The aftermath of the Isla/Abigail saga also sees Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) and Britney Barnes (Montana Cox) attempt to work out a way forward now they’re parents. Britney still feels unprepared for motherhood which causes tension between her and Leo, despite the pair trying to make a go of things for their little girl’s sake, and having David and Aaron desperate to babysit makes her feel even more undermined.

Eventually, Britney and Leo decide it would be best for everyone if they made an exit from Erinsborough and made a new start somewhere else. Waving his niece (who he thought was his own child for about five minutes) farewell is heartbreaking for David, but can him and Aaron stop squabbling long enough to comfort each other?

Hendrix lashes out

After a checkup at the mobile testicular cancer testing centre gave Hendrix cause for concern, the traumatised teen has convinced himself he’s dying and he refuses to go for a full examination to determined whether there’s actually anything to worry about.

Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and the Kennedys know something’s wrong but Hendrix keeps his fears to himself and hits self-destruct, spontaneously quitting school and going on a very messy bender with Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) which ends in disaster. Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) confronts horrified Hendrix over his bad behaviour, and is shocked to hear the real reason behind it…

Amy’s new scandal

The whole ‘two boyfriends’ thing has got too much for landlord Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) so Amy has moved out of the House of Trouser (having given that nickname a whole new meaning) into her own place. When events conspire to scupper her buzz and she spends her first night in the new gaff alone she’s disappointed, so Levi Canning (Richie Morris) and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) throw her an apartment-warming party.

However, none of her mates can make it as such short notice so it’s just the three of them in the end – and when stickybeak Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) hears that both of Amy’s fellas had a sleepover she jumps to some saucy conclusions she’s only too happy to share with anyone else who cares to listen. Has the trio’s polyamorous arrangement become a full-on sexy threesome?!

Elsewhere on Neighbours

After endless break-ups and make-ups it finally seems like Toadie and Mel are solid again, so obviously something is about to go very wrong. While Toad is thrilled how much his kooky lover has hit it off with his kids, Mel must defend herself as she faces a shocking accusation from Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) that she stole his share of the film festival prize money. Has the disgusted doctor got the wrong end of the stick?

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has much making up to do with Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and reckons he can earn her forgiveness by inviting Jesse back to Melbourne. Turns out it’s going to take a lot more for his wife to be won over and she has her own plan where Jesse is concerned – and Paul is not happy about it. Has their marital rift just widened?