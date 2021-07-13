6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Nicolette’s baby tragedy and Sheila’s in danger

Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) fears for her unborn baby when she has a fall out at the vineyard, unaware Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is confiding her doubts about their romance to old flame Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano).

Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) is in danger when she confronts the thugs who attacked grandson Levi Canning (Richie Morris), and Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is hiding some big secrets.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 19th – 23rd July 2021.

Chloe confides in Leo

Since Leo returned he’s been on a covert mission to meddle in Chloe and Nicolette’s relationship, having struck a dastardly deal with Pierce. Neither trust Nic: Leo is still sweet on old flame Ms Brennan, and looking out for twin brother David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) who is in a shaky surrogacy agreement with the pregnant cafe manager, while Pierce wants to protect ex-wife Chlo from heartbreak, so the secret deal is mutually beneficial for both blokes.

As Leo gets closer to Chloe under the guise of working with her on relaunching the vineyard, he’s thrilled when she admits there is trouble in paradise and she and Nic are having some issues. Could this be his first step to tearing the pair apart?

Nicolette loses the baby?

Clocking how swiftly Leo has cosied up to Chloe, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) grows (correctly) suspicious and enacts a counter-attack to stop Mr Tanaka from causing trouble. Encouraging Nicolette to accompany him to the vineyard so she and Chloe can spend some time together, Hendrix hopes he can stop Leo from seducing his step-mum.

Unfortunately it all goes awry when Leo – aware Hendrix is onto him – whisks Chloe away for an important (and probably made up) business meeting, so Nicolette is left to her own devices while she waits for her girlfriend. Tragedy strikes when the mum-to-be ends up having a very nasty fall… Will she and the baby be OK?

Sheila confronts Levi’s attackers

Tracking down the rest of the gang of thugs who beat him as a child has (predictably) brought trouble to Levi’s door, putting his nearest and dearest in danger in the process. He tells Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) he’s dropped the matter, while cop colleague Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) secretly spies on Mitch Foster (Kevin Hofbauer) and Nelson Ryker (Rhys Mitchell) on his behalf – which only angers the thugs even more…

When Sheila suspects someone has broken in, Levi is forced to admit his risky revenge plot to his gobsmacked gran. Vi then brings in the bad boys in for questioning, but when that escalates the tense situation and Sheila comes face-to-face with the attackers, stressed Levi has a panic attack as he blames himself for dragging innocent people into his vendetta.

Harlow’s big secret

Wanting to take her mind off absent boyfriend Brent, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Paul Robinsin (Stefan Dennis) offer heartbroken Harlow a swanky job at Lassiters to give her some much-needed new focus in her life. Paul is also still desperate to find his granddaughter a new fella so she forgets about her long-distance delinquent lover and continues to push her and barman Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie) together.

Harlow appears to embrace the professional and personal changes in her life, and Paul is thrilled he’s been able to influence the teen into doing exactly what he wants. Heaven forbid she should live life how she wants to… But deceitful Harlow isn’t really toeing the line at all – will her family discover her shocking secret life?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Moving on after losing his beloved Sonya hasn’t exactly been plain sailing for Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney), but just as the widow enters a romance that could actually go the distance he starts having flashbacks to being with his late wife leaving him wracked with guilt that he’s betraying her. Laying his cards on the table to Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden), can the pair navigate this emotional minefield and put the past behind them?

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) continue to circle each other after the flirtatious Flamingo Bar boss put the moves on her buff barman. This week, the sexual tension between the twosome hots up when they take part in an advertising campaign in which they have to pretend to be attracted to each other. Amy’s method acting sees her fall for the fittie even harder, while saucy Ned enjoys winding her up. But how does he really feel about her?