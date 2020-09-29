Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 5th - 9th October 2020.

Look who's stalking - Scarlett is back

Ned's nudie pics have been a big hit online, perhaps a little too successful as he's now got a Fandangle client stalking him and saying they know where he lives. So much for the snaps being anonymous, although leaving some branded 'Erinsborough Backpackers' brochures in shot was something of a rookie error.

This week we discover sinister Scarlett Brady is the actual identity of super fan 'Scavenger_King35', when anxious artist Ned is reunited with his bunny boiling old flame who trapped him in a maze and stabbed him when he rejected her advances. Scarlett threatens to blackmail Ned with his explicit naked video unless he paints a portrait of her as a wedding present for her new fiancé. Yes, some unsuspecting poor soul has agreed to marry her. Or so she claims… Will Ned be forced into a twisted deal with the woman he tried to kill him?

Toadie tries to help Rose

Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) is no doubt regretting the day he hired chaotic Rose Walker (Lucy Durak) as his PA. Well, that's what you get for giving someone a job on the spot without checking their references, qualifications and how much of a car crash their life is.

This week, Rose gets bad news about her divorce which seems to be getting increasingly bitter. Discovering her accounts have been frozen, the beleaguered blonde breaks down to her boss and begs for help as her financial situation spirals out of control. Even though she's not exactly been the model employee, kind-hearted Toad takes pity, but there are unexpected consequences when he plays the knight in shining armour. Let's just say it's going to be painful.

Chloe opens up about her miscarriage

Emotional times ahead at the Greyson household as Chloe reels in the aftermath of her tragic miscarriage. Despite her ordeal she insists in having her baby shower as planned so as not to upset ailing mum Fay Brennan (Zoe Bertram) with the sad truth, and if you think that sounds like a recipe for disaster you are correct.

Trying to keep her game face on for Fay's sake, Chloe can't cope and eventually admits she has lost the baby. The family are stunned, and the news has a particularly big impact on Chloe's big brother Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) who has faced his own struggles to become a parent with husband David Tanaka (Takaya Honda). The couple decide to go down the surrogacy route again, having briefly explored the idea before with Pierce Greyson's ex-wife Lisa. Boys, boys… have you ever watched a soap surrogacy storyline? It always ends in tears.

Susan's fury

Saint Susan Kennedy loses her rag with hubby Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and lodger Jane Harris (Annie Jones) this week. And before you leap to the conclusion Dr Karl's roving eye has struck again and he's locked into a secret fling with Mrs Mangel's granddaughter, get your minds out of the gutter - it's nothing of the sort.

In a lighthearted little side-plot, Suze is miffed when the pair start cluttering up the house with a load of bulk-bought bargain items and demands they stop hoarding and donate it all to charity. Karl and Jane pretend to get rid of the stuff but secretly hide it somewhere else. Sounds thrilling… Maybe an affair would be more interesting?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) makes a breakthrough with wife Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) after wise words from Toadie and Susan. Aware of the terrible damage his drug addiction and catalogue of deceit have done to the family, Shane reaches out to Dip. While she remains angry with her other half she's also grateful for his show of support, and it's the first time we've seen signs of a thawing between them since this whole sorry business kicked off. Could there be hope for the marriage after all?

It could be curtains for Levi Canning (Richie Morris) at the cop shop. The police officer awaits news from his superiors as to whether he can still continue with the job now they know the truth about his epilepsy, but pal Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) is on hand to take his mind off things, leading Levi to wonder whether he's actually falling for the girl he faked a romance with to cover the truth about his health. He'll have more to worry about when he learns granny Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) has been meddling in his life yet again…

