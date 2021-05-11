6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Bea’s big mistake brings Lucas back and Nicolette drops a baby bombshell

Dramatic events bring Lucas Fitzgerald (Scott Major) back to Ramsay Street this week when Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) makes a bad decision that ends with her losing her job, and possibly her boyfriend.

Also, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) and Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) are almost caught in the act as they begin a clandestine affair, and Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) makes a huge decision about her unborn baby.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 17th – 21st May 2021.

Bea is suspicious of Sheila C

Bea is baffled after learning the mysterious Sheila C (Shareena Clanton) has a secret file all about Ned Willis (Ben Hall), and the inquisitive mechanic wants to know why. Instead of just asking her outright, brazen Bea boldly swipes the dossier from her client’s car when it’s in the garage.

The comprehensive file even takes in naughty Ned’s shady experience with the Fandangle website, where he was blackmailed over stripping off for cash. Bea alerts Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) who fear the easygoing artist is being targeted by another stalker, just like the sinister Scarlett. Turns out things aren’t exactly as they seem, and disgruntled Sheila C files a complaint against misguided Bea for blatantly breaching her privacy – bringing back a familiar face to Ramsay Street, and not under the happiest of circumstances…

Lucas returns – and he’s not happy

Bea’s boss Lucas is summoned back to his business after Sheila C officially registers her anger at his employee’s actions, and the Grease Monkeys owner struggles to defend Ms Nilsson. With serious damage done to integrity of his business, Lucas is left with no choice but to fire her.

Levi tries to help his girlfriend, but makes the situation even worse and her sacking is partly down to him. It’s not the first time personal and professional matters have collided for these two, and we’re left wondering if the couple can withstand another rocky patch. With Bea set to exit Erinsborough soon, the answer sadly appears to be staring us in the face…

Toadie and Melanie’s secret affair exposed?

Business and pleasure do not always make for a healthy mix, but try telling that to Toadie and Melanie as the lusty lawyer and his perky PA can barely keep their hands off each other as they begin a secret office romance.

A few near-misses with Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) lead to all sorts of farcical shenanigans, including Mel having to dive under the desk when she and Toad are almost caught in flagrante. How long until the fling is uncovered? Mel better not get the giggles if she’s hiding in the stationery cupboard – that unmistakeable laugh is bound to give her away.

Nicolette’s ultimatum

Fed up of David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) putting troublesome foster kids Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) and (currently missing) Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) first, baby mama Nicolette puts a foot down and issues a shock ultimatum to her expectant dads: if they want to raise the kid she’s carrying for them, they’ll have to forget the fostering.

While the boys wrestle with her impossible dilemma, Brent and Em’s volatile mum Jenna shows up eager to reconnect with her boys. Az and Dave are wary of letting her back into their lives but she has a surprise suggestion which gives them food for thought, and leaves Nicolette wondering if Jenna’s return might turn out to be the answer to all her problems…

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Brent’s continued absence worries Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan), so who does she turn to for help to try and track him down? Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), which is something of a curveball as he’s been jumping for joy without the teen tearaway around to corrupt his granddaughter. Harlow agrees to build bridges with her estranged relative if he promises to hire a private detective to find Brent. Will stubborn Paul help bring his arch-enemy back into Harlow’s life?

As well as beef with Bea, Sheila C also finds time to bond with her namesake as she and the ‘real’ Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) find common ground over lost loved ones. Ned is the one who brings the two women together, only to end up in deep water when Terese makes a shocking discovery about her stepson…