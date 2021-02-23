6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Levi betrays Kyle and Nicolette teams up with Brent

The Canning family explodes when Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) finds his livelihood and his love life ruined when Levi Canning (Richie Morris) betrays him.

Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) finds an unlikely ally in her feud with Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) pushes Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) further away and Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) plays dirty to keep man.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 1st – 5th March 2021.

Cannings at war

That nasty business with the poisoned pies that almost killed Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) pits the Canning cousins against each other this week, with matriarch Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) caught in the middle of her grandsons’ grudge.

Livid at what happened to his girlfriend, Levi reports Kyle to the council for selling the deadly dinner which could mean curtains for The 82 – Kyle’s last link to his late father. The boys start brawling, and even Bea thinks her boyfriend has crossed a line in avenging her. Even by the Canning family’s standards, there’s a whole load of aggro.

Kyle and Roxy over?

The ripple effect of Kyle’s crisis is felt in his relationship with Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson). And let’s not beat around the bush here, this whole thing is her fault. If only she’d nipped to the supermarket to get mushrooms rather than pick death cap ones from the woods.

What’s done is done, and to be fair Rox is wracked with guilt as Kyle retreats further. Trying to smooth things over she contacts the council health officer leading the investigation into the incident to explain herself – only for the hotheaded honey to make the situation much worse by failing to engage her brain before opening her mouth. Has she put the nail in the coffin for her and Kyle’s romance?

Nicolette and Brent unite against Paul

Teenage tearaway Brent Colefax (Texas Watterson) isn’t making himself very popular since moving into No.32, with Nicolette in particular losing patience with her new housemate’s surly attitude and manipulative behaviour – that’s her shtick, after all.

This week the pair eventually end up bonding, when Nic gives Brent a talking to about carrying a knife. Paul spies them from afar and leaps to the wrong conclusion, thinking he’s got ammunition in his plan to bring down his son’s baby mama. While Mr Robinson has egg on his face, Nic and Brent realise they’re stronger together when it comes to seeing off their mutual enemy. Watch out, Moneybags…

Hendrix goes too far

Brent is also an obstacle in Hendrix’s optimistic (foolish?) plan to win back Harlow, who is only too ready to forgive the juvenile delinquent for his creepy behaviour towards her last time he was in Ramsay Street but still won’t give the Greyson lad another chance.

Hendrix accuses Harlow of being a hypocrite, which unsurprisingly makes Ms Robinson even less inclined to patch things up between them. Then, when Hendrix learns Brent might be enrolling at Erinsborough High, his rage ramps up and he demands Harlow stay away the lad. What’s it got to do with him? Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) gives him a dressing down, but Hendrix is becoming a ball of rage – and we’re worried…

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) feels disloyal to Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) when she has dinner with Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) and Amy, so decides not to tell her mum. Ned Willis (Ben Hall) warns her she’s bound to find out eventually, and lying will make it worse – Vi should’ve listened to her fella because Dip finds out via social media about her daughter’s betrayal. Uh-0h.

It’s looking increasingly like Amy being with Shane is cursed – even Amy herself starts to think so when Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) admits he doesn’t approve of his brother’s rebound romance. Backed into a corner by her own insecurity, Amy implies to Shane that Dipi might be looking to reignite things with Pierce while she’s away in Sydney. It’s a big fat lie, of course, which soon blows up in Amy’s face…

