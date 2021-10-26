6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Jane offers Paul a deal to protect Nicolette and Kyle hides cancer secret

As the custody battle for baby Isla gets nasty, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is offered a deal by Jane Harris (Annie Jones) who’s desperate to protect her daughter Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes).

Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) wants his cancer kept secret from the family, troubled Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) struggles with her alcohol addiction and Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) falls out with both her boyfriends.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 1st – 5th November 2021.

Jane offers Paul a deal

The dream of peacefully co-parenting Isla is officially shattered as David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) insists on pushing ahead with legal proceedings against Nicolette. Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) worries the looming custody battle will get unnecessarily nasty and tries to get his husband to back down, but are the boys in too deep?

Granny Jane stages an intervention when she realises Paul means business and wants to tarnish Nic’s name for going back on the original agreement. Requesting an audience with the Robinson rogue, sweet Jane makes him an unexpected offer she hopes will put an end to the squabbling. Can she appeal to Paul’s better nature? Does he even have one?

Kyle hides his cancer secret

Kyle returns from his mysterious visit to Frankston and Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) is pleased to see his pal, though is suspicious as to what’s really going on when Mr Canning clearly doesn’t want to discuss the reason he made a mercy dash to his home town. And why is Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) so upset?

Using that clever legal brain of his to join the dots, Toadie digs for info and confronts Kyle with his theory, and is shocked to learn his friend has cancer. Worried Rox begs her boyfriend to tell the family so they can support him, but Kyle wants a proper prognosis before he comes clean so he knows exactly what he’s facing. What does the future hold for Kyle?

Terese falls off the wagon?

Old demons return to haunt Terese, the kind that live in the off licence, as she struggles with her and Paul’s separation and spectacularly falls out with Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) over her defending her grandfather. When Harlow refuses Terese’s apology, it drives the recovering alcoholic dangerously close to drink…

Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) catches Terese before she falls off the wagon and the vino gets poured down the sink, but how long can she resist the lure of the booze? Learning her and Paul have to go on a business trip together won’t exactly help Terese’s resolve. Let’s hope there’s no mini-bar in the hotel.

Amy annoys Levi and Ned

Amy continues to struggle with her jealousy over Levi Canning (Richie Morris) seeing another woman, and wishes she’d drawn up a proper contract with terms and conditions when she embarked on her unconventional polyamorous arrangement with him and Ned Willis (Ben Hall).

Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) stirs it when she finds out Ames has been trying to sabotage her grandson’s relationship with Felicity Higgins (Isabella Giovinazzo). A row breaks out and Amy drags Ned into it, so both Ms Greenwood’s boyfriends end up angry with her. Then Amy, being Amy, makes the situation with Felicity even worse – what has she done now?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

The Rebecchis stage an impromptu pro-wrestling match in the lounge, and while Toadie is thrilled Nell Rebecchi (Scarlett Anderson) has inherited her dad’s love of the sport the event takes an unfortunate turn when Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) injures herself. David looks her over and is concerned at how easily her wrist was fractured and advises she gets checked for osteoporosis. Dismissing it as an ‘old lady disease’, Mel refuses to have a scan – making Toadie anxious…

No.30’s wrestling tournament also has an unexpected side effect on another member of the household – all that close contact and aggressive grabbing makes Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) even more sexually frustrated when she takes on boyfriend Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) in the makeshift ring. Someone get these two a room before they spontaneously combust.