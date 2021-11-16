6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Jane collapses and Terese discovers Glen’s secret

Jane Harris (Annie Jones) finds her life is on the line when her attempt to help Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) backfires. Will she survive a shocking accident?

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) learns a dark secret about Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett), Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) get engaged, and Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) makes a surprising suggestion.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 22nd – 26th November 2021.

Jane in danger

The atmosphere remains toxic at the Tanaka-Brennans’ after Nicolette found the spy cam stuffed in the teddy, and nobody is in the mood for baby Isla’s naming day barbecue. The celebrations are cancelled but Jane is determined to get her daughter and the daddies to make amends, and secretly presses on with plans to throw the party as a surprise.

Predictably it backfires, but not in the way you think – an accident occurs during the secret preparations which leaves Jane unconscious. Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) finds her out cold in the garden and she’s rushed to hospital, and when she finally comes round Nic, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) blame themselves and vow to stop the sniping. But for how long?

Terese learns Glen’s secret

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is pleased him and estranged brother Glen are getting on so well, not realising when he’s not around his older sibling Mr Donnelly drops the act – he’s obviously not forgiven and forgotten the past. Terese is taken aback by Glen’s two-faced resentment, though she’s probably surprised someone hates Paul even more than she does.

Aggressive Glen urges his stressed sister-in-law to cut the Robinson rascal out of her life but Terese gets the feeling he’s hiding something. When she sees him at her AA meeting he confesses he’s also a recovering alcoholic, and more snippets about the 30 years he spent away from Erinsborough come to light. Terese offers support though she’s alarmed when Glen takes a job at Leo’s vineyard – is that wise considering his battle with the bottle?

Georgia proposes to Kyle

Kyle and Georgia were Ramsay Street’s shiny, happy-go-lucky young couple without a care in the world, until testicular cancer came along and punctured the pair’s blissful bubble. Georgia tries to put her man’s mind at rest that their physical relationship will suffer after his surgery, so she spontaneously pops the question!

Stunned but stoked (as the Aussies say), Kyle says yes, though here comes granny Sheila to pour cold water over the romantic moment. To be fair, Sheila is just concerned it’s a knee-jerk reaction to Kyle’s illness, though the couple insist getting engaged is the right move and gives them something positive to focus on considering the difficult road ahead…

Harlow and Chloe join forces

All the sniping and sabotage has turned Lassiters into a suburban Ewing Oil, with Harlow channelling her granddad’s ruthless streak to become JR Ewing in a polyester blouse as she plots the downfall of professional rival Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly).

This week there’s a thaw in relations as Harlow admits she went too far in hiring Mick Allsop (Joel Creasey) to deliberately antagonise Chloe. It seems Mick is so irritating he’s gone rogue and is even starting to get on Harlow’s nerves, so she puts animosity aside and appeals to Chloe they join forces to get rid of the nightmare employee. Can the truce continue beyond this campaign?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

The polyamory plot is the gift that keeps on giving, though we’re not sure we needed a suspected STD outbreak to propel it along. Amy breathes a sigh of relief when symptoms for both Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) subside, though when other Ramsay Street residents start getting a bit ‘itchy’ it appears the outbreak is not yet contained, making things even more tense between the trio. Hopefully the Flaming Bar’s Christmas party (don’t panic, we’re around a month behind Australia, remember!) can restore harmony…

All those years consulting Madame Zolga have rubbed off on Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden), who sets up a psychic stall at the festive bash which fascinates young Nell Rebecchi (Scarlett Anderson). Mel makes some spookily accurate observations during her readings, and Nell makes an unexpected request of her dad’s girlfriend that leaves her utterly reeling. What has she asked?