6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Isla kidnapped and Nicolette returns to face the music

Baby Isla is kidnapped and shocking secrets are uncovered, bringing Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) home and revealing the true identity of the baby Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) have been raising.

Advertisement

Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) fears he may have cancer, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) hijacks the film festival to win back Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is betrayed by Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 4th – 8th October 2021.

Baby Isla kidnapped

It’s Father’s Day down under and the first for Aaron and David as parents. The daddy duo are delighted as they show baby Isla off around Erinsborough, but don’t clock a mystery woman watching them from afar who appears to have a suspiciously keen interest in their daughter.

All hell breaks loose when Isla is snatched while her dads are distracted by the firework display at the film festival, and the search begins for the missing baby. Levi Canning (Richie Morris) finds her in the community centre (no harm done, thankfully) with the lady previously seen spying on the bubba. Turns out her name is Britney Barnes (Montana Cox), and when she tells Levi why she took Isla the cop is stunned – but not half as stunned as David and Aaron…

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Nicolette returns as the truth is revealed

Britney’s arrival in Erinsborough sparks a string of plot twists and dramatic developments more explosive than the Lassiters fireworks, as we finally get to learn the truth about who Isla really is and why Nicolette gave away a seemingly random baby and kept the real Isla with her after Paul paid her off.

Speaking of Nic, Britney’s announcement and the ensuing chaos of many exposed secrets brings the new mum (and the real Isla) back to Erinsborough. David and Aaron try to negotiate with Nicolette when she insists their original three-way parenting agreement is null and void considering everything that’s gone on. We always knew the surrogacy was doomed, but this is next level – how can the trio get through this?

Hendrix cancer shock

Lassiters is a hive of activity this week, not only do we have the film festival, fireworks and newborn babies being kidnapped, there’s also a pop-up screening centre set up on the complex to test for testicular cancer.

Most of Erinsborough’s menfolk flock to get checked but Hendrix is strangely reluctant, and initially refuses. Despite his arrogant exterior the know-it-all-teen is probably embarrassed by the sensitive nature of the situation but after some encouragement from Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) he agrees to the test, only to be left shellshocked by the experience… Has Hendrix got cancer?

Mel’s grand gesture

It’s not all grim news at the festival as Melanie decides to use the event as a platform to win back Toadie’s heart from love rival Rose Walker (Lucy Durack). Who, by the way, we’ve really gone off. Call us fickle.

Mel ropes in Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) to make ‘Ode to Toad’, a short film about how much she loves the lawyer which she arranges to be shown as a surprise during Jarrod and Rose’s date at a screening. Toadie is moved by the public declaration, though is it enough for him to choose Ms Pearson once and for all? To be honest there’s only so much to-ing and fro-ing we can stand. Maybe Toadie needs to be single? Or give Dee a call?!

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Advertisement

The revelations surrounding Britney’s arrival and Nicolette’s return also have huge consequences for the Robinson clan, as Terese is put in the picture about how Paul bribed his son’s baby mama with a million dollars of their money, nearly ruining the family’s finances in the process. And that’s not all, as news of an even bigger betrayal threatens to destroy their marriage for good.

Jesse got too close to the truth about the Nicolette nightmare and was run out of town by David before he could blab, and when Aaron learns of his beloved Boo’s part in covering up Paul’s dastardly deceit he’s utterly horrified. Already rocked by the bombshell about Isla, this is another blow to the boys’ relationship they may not be able to come back from. But does it mean Jesse can come back?