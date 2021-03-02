6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Hendrix attacks Brent and Roxy leaves?

After Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) is rejected by Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) again he explodes at arch-enemy Brent Colefax (Texas Watterson), leading to a showdown that has serious consequences.

Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) decides it’s over with her and Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) and leaves town, and Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) has a big decision to make when Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) makes a confession.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 8th – 12th March 2021.

Hendrix lashes out

Hendrix is failing to get the hint that Harlow wants nothing more to do with him, yet is still surprised when his latest grand gesture falls flat and she sticks to her guns they are properly finished.

Consumed by his spoilt side, Hendrix takes it out on Brent, who’s not having an easy ride as he starts at Erinsborough High. It only get worse for the teen tearaway when the Greyson guy plays a prank that goes horribly wrong and has major repercussions for unsuspecting Brent. When cocky Hendrix is full of remorse, you know it must be really bad.

Goodbye Roxy?

Her big heart was in the right place, but Roxy’s attempt at righting her wrongs with the investigation into The 82 poisoning has only made the situation worse in Kyle’s eyes. Thinking she’s done enough irreparable damage, and with Kyle and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) still at odds, Rox heads to the airport…

As ever, it’s up to Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) to step in (although she never needs much encouragement) and stop her grandson’s girlfriend from throwing away their relationship. An airport dash, several apologies means Mama saves the day and the Canning household is healed. But the tram is still under threat – will anyone taste Gary’s sausage again?

Toadie and Mel’s romantic mix-up

Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) can’t resist Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) and her donkey-like laugh (and obsession with Madame Zolga’s psychic readings), though Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is less than ecstatic to have his irritating ex-employee around and continues to avoid her. He even insists Toadie keep mouthy Mel away from Lassiters to negate the risk of them crossing paths!

She’s making quite an impression on Toadie since starting to work as his PA, so Mr Rebecchi asks her to dinner as a thank you for her sterling work. Because this is a rom-com style storyline, and because we’re still about a month behind Australian transmission, it’s Valentine’s Day, so there are crossed wires and embarrassing moments aplenty for the couple. But could they end up together for real?

Dipi wants Shane back

The collapse of the Rebecchi marriage has taken Dipi down all sorts of unexpected roots, turning the spiritual earth mother into a man-eating manipulative minx. We approve. This week, she inflicts yet more revenge on love rival Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton), targeting her latest business venture, a bijou boutique.

Her actions cause all sorts of trouble and Shane is disgusted at her petty jealousy, so it’s not exactly the best time for Dip to lay her cards on the table and admit she wants her man back. Shocked Shane digests the confession as Amy lays down roots in her old stomping ground, hoping she and Puff have a future. So who does Shane really want to be with?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is back from Adelaide a little earlier than expected, and when big brother Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) finds out why there’s friction between the siblings. Aaron asks why Chlo has refused to help dying mum Fay fulfil her bucket list, and the devastated daughter thinking it means she’s giving up and accepted her fate too soon. Can the family stay united in the face of their impending loss?

The Hendrix/Harlow saga has a big impact on Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) this week. She tries to help the twosome make amends, only for her advice to backfire and both her mates berate her for interfering. Instead of thinking she’s doing a good deed, Mack ends up feeling lost, lonely and unloved…