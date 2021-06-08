6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Harlow catches Hendrix with Mackenzie and Bea dumps Levi

Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) feels betrayed when she catches her ex Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) has hooked up with her best mate Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone). Can she forgive the deceit?

Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) falls out with new lover Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden), Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) makes some big life changes, and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) has some explaining to do…

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 14th – 18th June 2021.

Harlow betrayed by Hendrix and Mackenzie

Bruised after Brent’s departure and the continuing tension with Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), at least Harlow knows she’s got her mates to prop her up – only she has no idea Mackenzie and Hendrix are hiding a pretty big secret that could unleash more upset.

Unsure how to tell Harlow they’re now a couple, nervous Mack and Hendrix reckon they should wait until she’s in a better place to digest such news. Actually they’re just too chicken to tell her, and Harlow inevitably catches them in a clandestine clinch and immediately wants answers. How will she react to her bestie and her old flame getting it on, and lying to her about it?

Toadie and Mel finished?

Another new romance already on the rocks this week is Toadie and Melanie. The fun and frisson of sneaking around has given way to proper grown-up conversations about how serious the relationship is, and Toad is tellingly reluctant to confirm to his kids that Mel is daddy’s new girlfriend.

Miffed Mel decides to go ahead and tell them anyway, which doesn’t go down too well and makes for an uncomfortable atmosphere at a dinner party with Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine). Toadie is angry she ignored his wishes, while Melanie maintains she doesn’t want to be anyone’s dirty little secret. Wasn’t it less complicated when they were hiding under the desk semi-naked?

Bea dumps Levi

Bea finally admits what the universe (and the storylines) have been trying to tell her for weeks – her and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) are doomed. She picks quite a time to break up with her boyfriend as the pair are about to embark on a road trip together, but Bea realises her and the cute cop have literally run out of road and calls it a day.

Sad about hurting her fella but relieved she’s been honest with her feelings, Bea then considers what her future holds and decides to go on the big trip as a newly-single, independent woman. And that’s not the only announcement she makes this week…

Ned and Sheila C caught out

Is anyone’s love life going well in Ramsay Street this week? It appears not, as Ned is forced to face his feelings for Sheila C (Shareena Clanton) and what that means for him and Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer). The ‘other’ Sheila reckons it’s time she left town, but there are some loose ends that need tying up first.

Following their charged moment of intimacy, ashamed Sheila wants Ned to tell Vi they crossed a line, as honesty is always the best policy (has she ever watched a soap?!). Discussing their indiscretion in the Hive’s podcast booth, the naughty twosome are unaware their every word has been recorded…

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is still riled Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) beat her to the job of running the Flamingo Bar, so she’s rubbing her hands with glee when she learns the real reason her nemesis left Cairns so abruptly to return to Erinsborough. But when she tells Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) it makes no difference and Amy remains the boss – so Rox has to think outside the box to put her out of the picture.

Everyone’s favourite comedy guest character Vera Punt (Sally-Anne Upton) makes another appearance this week, clashing with Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and starting a neighbourly war by dumping a mound of manure on the Kennedys’ doorstep. Their squabbling gets out of hand, and Paul pays the price by getting caught in the crossfire and ending up with a face full of dung. What happened to good neighbours becoming good friends?