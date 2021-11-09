6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Paul’s brother Glen returns and who’s spying on Nicolette?

Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) returns after 30 years and is surprised by the reception from siblings Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell). Is there still bad blood between them?

Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) discovers someone is spying on her, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) learns Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) has cancer, and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) plays dirty.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 15th – 19th November 2021.

Glen Donnelly is back

Now off the wagon thanks to her proximity to Paul during their business trip, a drunken Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is found stumbling on the beach by a ruggedly handsome stranger who escorts her back to the hotel. The next day, the businesswoman is beyond embarrassed when introduced to Paul’s long-lost brother, Glen, who turns out to be the kind passer-by who came to her aid!

Paul and Lucy are delighted to see their half-brother after 30 years, despite Glen having left on tricky terms with the Robinsons. Long-time fans will recall Glen as the bad boy secret love child of patriarch Jim who fancied Lucy before he realised they were related (let’s brush over that) and clashed with Paul. Glen left after being paralysed in an accident that was partly Paul’s fault, so there’s much catching up to do as the siblings reunite. And is that a spark of attraction we detect between him and Terese? Get ready for the brothers to butt heads like it’s 1992.

Who’s spying on Nicolette?

If baby Isla could talk she’d no doubt say: “Thank goodness my three parents have stopped fighting, now I can finally get some peace!” Unfortunately, the recently-established domestic bliss between Nicolette, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) turns out to be all too brief when a shocking discovery is made.

Nic is narked to find a tiny camera hidden in her daughter’s teddy bear and immediately assumes the boys have been spying on her, still mistrustful of her motives. Aaron and his boo deny everything but the damage is done and hostilities resume. As the dust settles the disgusted dads appear to be telling the truth that they knew nothing about the teddycam – so who did plant it?

Sheila discovers Kyle’s cancer

In the run-up to his operation, Kyle feels self-conscious about being intimate with Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and stickybeak Sheila wades in with her (un)helpful advice for the couple on how to get their groove back. Little does she know what’s really going on with her grandson…

Frustrated as the reality of his cancer battle hits him, Kyle lashes out at Roxy who crumbles at keeping his condition a secret from the rest of the family and finally blabs to Sheila. Emotions run understandably high chez Canning as Sheila processes the worrying news, but will her plan to keep Kyle and his loved ones calm in the face of adversity work or make things worse?

Ned’s plan backfires

Fed up of sharing Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) with Levi Canning (Richie Morris), Ned teams up with Felicity Higgins (Isabella Giovinazzo) to drive a wedge between them so everyone can live happily ever after – except it makes an already complicated situation even more messy. Good work, Neduardo.

Amy and Levi are livid when they learn what the pair have been up to though it does bring some issues to light within the polyamorous arrangement, which is not good news for Ned. Having realised how much he cares for Amy, Levi dumps Felicity so Ned’s hopes of getting his girl all to himself are dashed. But there’s another twist on the horizon which threatens the threesome’s future…

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Amy has more strife on her plate when she learns kooky Mick Allsop (Joel Creasey) is her new neighbour in the apartment block – or so he claims. A misunderstanding and a mortifying confrontation late one night leads to Amy and Mick locking horns and reaching a stalemate, as both believe they have incriminating info on the other that could lead to trouble. Who will blink first?

After all that heavy panting over zombie computer games and lounge wrestling, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) are struggling to find a suitable location for some uninterrupted sexy time. Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) is psychologically scarred after walking in on them, while the Kennedys make the couple cringe by encouraging them to use their place whenever the mood takes them. Will this put pressure on the pair?