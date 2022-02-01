Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has some explaining to do when his latest lie is exposed, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) gets into trouble at school and Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) refuses to change his mind about abandoning his baby girl.

Roxy Canning (Zima Anderson) is caught breaking and entering by Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts), but will she find out what the newcomer is hiding?

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 7th – 11th February 2022.

Roxy attacked by Freya

Roxy remains convinced there is something fishy about Freya and befriends the brunette in a thinly-veiled attempt to extract info about her past. Subtlety isn't Rox's strong point and she hits a brick wall, so decides instead to break into the newcomer's apartment to search for something incriminating. What could possibly go wrong?

Feisty Freya could catch her - which is exactly what happens. Wrestling Roxy to the ground Ms Wozniak is not impressed she's being treated with such suspicion, and lovestruck Levi Canning (Richie Morris) is torn as to whether their relationship has a future. But Roxy won't give up, and ropes in Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) to visit Freya's home town Benalla so they can dig for dirt…

Paul and Terese celebrate

The thought of losing Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) was too much for Paul to contemplate, so now the couple are back on track Moneybags is basking in the fact he's managed to win her over again and organises a family meal to celebrate.

However, all is not as it seems as viewers know the Robinson rascal has stooped sensationally low to secure the reconciliation with his wife by lying about his health. As the clan gathers to toast the romantic reunion David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) starts asking awkward questions that make his deceitful dad very uneasy…

David discovers a huge lie

Curious about 'Dr Russell' and the diagnosis he's given Paul, David starts to investigate (he should team up with Roxy and set up a detective agency). He pushes his father to have more scans to confirm what the medic has deduced but after Paul reacts angrily his son uncovers the shocking truth.

With his latest lie exposed, Paul launches into damage control with Terese who is beyond fuming at how she's been manipulated. It's safe to say the pair's fresh start is over before it's begun. Can Paul do anything to make this sticky situation any better?

Zara spreads rumours about Jane

Jane Harris (Annie Jones) resorts to drastic measures to teach tearaway teen Zara a lesson when her behaviour at school gets worse. Inflicting punishment on her pupil causes more resentment so gobby Zara gets her own back by spreading a bit of harmless goss about prissy Miss Harris around the corridors.

As rumours escalate Jane finds herself in the firing line, then mean girls Sadie and Aubrey play a trick on their teacher that Zara ends up taking the blame for. Caught between telling the truth and wanting to make friends, Zara has some tricky decisions to make.

Elsewhere in Neighbours

Advertisement

David and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) are reeling from Leo asking them to take baby Abigail and try to talk him round, but the struggling single dad insists this is the best way forward. Is taking on another newborn too big an ask of the boys? And when others put the pressure on Leo to reconsider, will it push him further away from his daughter?

The fate of the Flamingo Bar and the rash purchase of the food truck has put Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) in a financial pickle. Desperately trying to garner support from her mates to help her out of this mess gets her nowhere, then she receives a surprise gift that puts her new business back on track and restores her faith in humanity. But who is Amy's guardian angel, and what's the catch?