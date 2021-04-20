6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Dipi and Shane leave and Bea drops a bombshell

Hankies at the ready as Ramsay Street bids an emotional farewell to Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) and Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) who leave for a new start in Sydney to save their marriage.

Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) faces a crisis in her relationship with Ned Willis (Ben Hall), Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) clashes with mum Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) delivers a bombshell to the Kennedys.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 26th – 30th April 2021.

Dipi and Shane’s emotional exit

The time comes for Shane and Dipi to bid goodbye. They’ve had a busy four years on Ramsay Street, full of family drama, an illicit affair and the odd bit of drug addiction thrown in. No wonder they’re craving a fresh start in Sydney closer to their younger kids, the cul-de-sac has all but cursed the couple.

To cheer up the loved ones they’re leaving behind the pair plan a fun final day in Erinsborough, involving Dipi hiring a Bollywood dancer for her and BFF Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) to shake it one last time, and Shane taking on little brother Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) in a comedy wrestling match. As Shane and Dipi drive off into the sunset, another Rebecchi relationship reaches breaking point…

Is it over for Yashvi and Ned?

Yashvi is sad to see her parents leave town. Maybe she’s upset there’s now a reduced number of Rebecchis? Boyfriend Ned reckons she’s not fully admitted how much she’s going to miss her mum and dad, so he surprises her by suggesting they move in together.

The idea goes down like a lead balloon and Ned worries he’s done something wrong. Yashvi’s muted response exposes some cracks in their romance, exacerbated when Ned learns his girlfriend has secretly enquired about a work transfer to Sydney. Is Vi thinking of leaving her fella behind to follow her family?

Chloe and Nicolette cause controversy

Fans are no doubt jumping for joy now Nicolette and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) are finally an item, but the girls’ families are more than a little cautious at the union considering their complicated history. Jane is especially antsy it will all end in tears, and the frostiness with her daughter increases when naughty Nic meddles in her romance with Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) for her own ends.

Meanwhile, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) is worried little sister Chloe could end up getting hurt by being with his baby mama. He distracts himself by throwing a gender reveal party for the baby, and when he sees how loved up Nic and Chlo appear to be his mind is put at rest. But how long will the honeymoon period last for the drama magnet divas?

Bea’s bombshell

Bea and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) finally force Olivia Bell (Alyce Platt) to change her statement that Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) deliberately pushed her down the stairs. Praying their troubles with evil Olivia are over, the girls are unaware Dr K is about to make things worse yet again. That man is a liability, maybe he should be locked up?

Eventually the Kennedys are relieved to put the whole business behind them – for about five minutes, until Bea declares she wants to write a book of her own about their experiences with fiendish Finn Kelly! Will Susan and Karl support their niece?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

They don’t call Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) ‘Moneybags’ for nothing, so it’s no surprise to find him obsessing over his finances and making sure every cent is accounted for. However, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) reckons there’s something suspicious afoot as her husband seems unusually concerned about his cashflow this week when he starts cutting corners in his various businesses and making rash professional decisions. Is he hiding something?

Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) trawls through her late mum Prue’s diaries as she prepares to return to London. Reading the entries is understandably emotional, and not just because of the memories it unlocks – Harlow also notices spooky parallels with her mum’s chaotic love life and her own. After the drama with Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston), could history be repeating itself?