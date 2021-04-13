6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Chloe and Nicolette caught in the act and will Karl go to prison?

Unable to fight their feelings any longer, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) embark on a full-on romance this week, but how will their families react?

Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) is at the mercy of Olivia Bell (Alyce Platt) as she tries to save Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) from prison, and the net is closing in on Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) as Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) plays detective.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 19th – 23rd April 2021.

Chloe and Nicolette caught in the act

Nicolette may have done the decent thing and knocked back Chloe’s advances in the wake of her mum’s death, but it was only going to be a matter of time before these two got together – and that time is this week.

Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) tips off Nic that his little sister has developed feelings for her, hoping it means his baby mama will continue to keep her at arm’s length. Only it ends up bringing the girls closer together and they’re caught kissing in the cafe by Jane Harris (Annie Jones). To say she has reservations about her daughter’s new romance is to put it mildly…

Can Susan save Karl?

As Karl is carted off in handcuffs, lawyer Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) resolves to get his neighbour off the hook after Olivia’s explosive accusations. Susan and Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) realise they’ve got a proper fight on their hands, until Ms Bell strikes with an unexpected offer.

The wicked writer is determined to play dirty to publish her rebooted book, leaving Susan thinking that joining forces with her might be the only way to save her hubby from jail and close this chapter of their lives for good. Let’s hope so, as this storyline feels like it’s going round in circles now – though it’s been worth it to see Finn back from the dead, briefly turning Neighbours into a psychological horror movie. Who’d have thought it?

Brent feels the pressure

Horrid Holden Bryce (Toby Derrick) continues to lean on terrified Brent to do his dodgy dirty work, when all the teen wants to do is put his tearaway days behind him and focus on being a well-behaved boyfriend to Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan).

Fat chance of that happening when a discovery of stolen goods at the Hive results in Brent receiving another menacing threat from Holden.

Meanwhile, Roxy inches closer to the truth that Holden’s gang was behind her attack following a chance meeting between the pair that uncovers some vital evidence…

Dipi’s big decision

They may be moving away for the sake of their marriage, but Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) and Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) are realising that leaving Ramsay Street is not going to be easy; in addition to the emotional impact of leaving loved ones behind, there are practical concerns too.

Dipi decides to leave Nicolette in charge of Harold’s cafe, hoping her beloved business will be in safe hands. Let’s just hope Nic isn’t tempted to dip her hand into the till – this is the woman who stole from a corpse, after all…

There’s mirth behind the Waterhole bar as Shane is pranked by his colleagues on his last day, but laughter will surely give way to tears when the Rebecchis eventually wave goodbye.

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Aaron announces he wants to name Nicolette’s unborn baby Fay in memory of his late mother, which everyone thinks is a terrible idea and a little too soon after the family’s loss. While David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Nic try to be tactful, Chloe explodes at her brother and accuses him of deliberately upsetting her, causing further rifts in the Brennans when they should be pulling together.

Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is still freaking out about the similarities between Roxy and Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) – has he subconsciously sought out a girlfriend who is just like his mother? Blonde, ballsy and blustering is very much his type, but the ladies reckon he’s overreacting so decide to have some fun at his expense to make him lighten up. Besides, it would surely be worse if they hated each other…

