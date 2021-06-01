6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Brent says goodbye and Amy returns

There are comings and goings in Ramsay Street this week as we bid an emotional farewell to Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston), whose departure leaves girlfriend Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) heartbroken, while Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) makes enemies upon her unexpected return.

Also, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is forced to confront his forbidden feelings, and who has betrayed Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney)?

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 7th – 11th June 2021.

Goodbye Brent

When his plan to frame Brent is busted by an unimpressed Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is forced to ask Holden Brice (Toby Derrick) to tell the cops the truth: that he was the mastermind of the gang’s criminal activities, not the corrupted Colefax lad. Easier said than done, as Holden knows he holds all the cards and won’t make it easy for Moneybags to back out of their deal…

Realising he can’t stay in Erinsborough once he’s exonerated, Brent embarks on a new, more disciplined, direction and announces he’s leaving to join the army. His departure devastates girlfriend Harlow, and there won’t be a dry eye in the house as the young lovers say goodbye. Is this the last we’ve seen of Brent? And will Paul regret his attempts to despatch the reformed bad boy?

Hello (again) Amy

The Flamingo Bar is a pretty big deal – it’s even got a spot in the revamped opening credits, so running it is quite the coup. Pocket rocket Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) had her heart set on being the manager, but this week she learns someone else has beaten her to the job: Amy!

Minxy Ms Greenwood sashays back into town ready to take charge of the beach-themed bar, and riled Roxy isn’t happy. Terese suggests she looks upon Amy as a mentor, someone to learn from rather than be jealous of. Fat chance of that, as the blonde bombshells quickly clash. It’ll be cocktail umbrellas at dawn…

Ned’s naughty admission

Amy’s return could be awkward for Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer), seeing as she dated her dad while her parents were briefly separated, though seeing as the cop is too preoccupied to notice her fella is getting dangerously close to another woman we doubt Vi will raise an eyebrow.

Ned continues to be drawn to Sheila C (Shareena Clanton) and when the pair share yet another charged moment of attraction he makes a huge admission. Desperate to bury his attraction for another woman, conflicted Ned tries to focus on his love for Yashvi. How long can he resist temptation?

Toadie’s big betrayal

After weeks of sneaking around (and far too much unnecessary ‘naughty kitten’ role play for our liking), Toadie and Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) finally decide to go public. They’re concerned it could change the exciting, no-strings electricity between them but after talking it out the pair commit to taking the plunge.

Having sorted out his love life, Toad then reels from a professional setback when he’s dropped from the lucrative Carmelo case because someone has reported him for having an inappropriate relationship with a colleague! The lawyer is left open-mouthed to learn the snitch’s identity – and so will viewers…

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Levi Canning (Richie Morris) reckons him and Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) have overcome their recent troubles and he starts making grand plans for their future. Trouble is, Bea is having serious doubts and is too scared to admit it. Some advice from Sheila C (yes, the woman who’s trying to steal someone else’s man) suggests to the mixed-up mechanic that she only got with Levi because he helped sort her head out after the Finn debacle. Now she’s found closure, have the couple run their course?

Iconic eaterie Harold’s Cafe unveils the refurb created by new boss Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) this week. The mum-to-be is delighted her (other) baby is ready to be unveiled, though Yashvi takes the wind out of her sails with her lack of enthusiasm at the changes made to her mum’s beloved business. You can’t please everyone.