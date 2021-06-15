6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Bea says goodbye and romance for Levi and Harlow

Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) leaves Erinsborough this week as she heads off on a new adventure, leaving dumped Levi Canning (Richie Morris) to seek comfort in the arms of another resident and putting himself in a dangerous situation.

Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) makes a shocking admission to Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) that could spell the end of their romance, and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) begs Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) to forgive his indiscretion.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 21st – 25th June 2021.

Bye bye Bea (and Sheila C)

Bea and Levi haven’t had the easiest time of it in their short-lived relationship: his cousin poisoned her with some dodgy pies, he accidentally got her fired from her job, she broadcast her doubts about their future on a podcast for everyone to hear… No wonder she’s decided to call it a day and leave Ramsay Street for good.

And so after three years in the famous cul-de-sac, Bea prepares to wave goodbye – along with Sheila C (Shareena Clanton) who’s fun stint on the soap comes to an end when she elects to join Ms Nilsson on a girly road trip. The Kennedys dish out hugs and good wishes to their niece, though Sheila has some air to clear with her namesake next door as she blames the businesswoman for Bea dumping her grandson. Will the two Sheila Cannings part on bad terms?

New love for Harlow?

Lovelorn Levi is left behind and immediately starts feeling sorry for himself. Luckily, the street is full of lonely singletons this week and he soon finds a friend in heartbroken Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan), still dabbing her tears after Brent bailed and left to join the army.

Comparing notes on getting dumped over a drink or five leads to a surprising frisson between the neighbours, and one thing leads to another… Or does it? The next morning, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) clocks Levi thanking Harlow for last night and jumps to the conclusion they must’ve got it on. She spreads the goss about the potential new love match to her mates, but has she got the wrong end of the stick?

Drama at the Flamingo Bar

The pressure is on for Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) as Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) make it clear the Flamingo Bar will have to up its game to keep profits up over the Aussie winter. Will anyone want to play volleyball in a sandpit al fresco when the weather turns? No doubt Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) will see this as another opportunity to sabotage her new boss’s chances and drive her out.

Resourceful Ames stages a workout photo shoot of suitably buff bods to entice punters, and Levi (him again) is eager to take part to distract himself from his emotional wobbles. A bit too eager, as he pushes too hard and ends up having a very painful accident with some dumb bells. Maybe Harlow can kiss him better?

Melanie’s ultimatum

Melanie gets a little too territorial with Angela Lane (Amanda Harrison) over their romantic rivalry for Toadie, and unwittingly puts little Hugo in danger when she takes her eye off her boyfriend’s son to get stuck into her feud when she should be minding him.

This leaves Mel feeling miserable and not able to trust herself around Toad’s kids. So much so that she tells her man he deserves someone better and she offers to end their romance there and then, no hard feelings. Toadie is taken aback at how easily she’s prepared to throw in the towel, but will he fight for their sparky partnership to survive?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Faced with the recorded evidence of his admission of a ‘moment’ with Sheila C, Ned admits to Yashvi he felt a deep connection with his benefactor but assures his other half nothing too saucy happened and she’s the one he wants to be with. The duo have been on different pages for a while, might they be joining the other Ramsay Street couples in crisis or will Vi forgive and forget?

Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) moves back onto the street (it’s like 1988!) while his place is being renovated, thanks to Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) and Chloe being buttered up by Jane Harris (Annie Jones) to let him to stay. Turns out Dr Gibbons is a nightmare house guest with a host of annoying quirks, so narked Nic takes drastic action to get her mum’s man out of the house as quickly as possible…