6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Aaron and David in crisis and Chloe searches for Nicolette

There’s still no sign of Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) and her disappearance has a huge impact on David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) this week, who risks his marriage and career by lashing out.

Chloe Brenna (April Rose Pengilly) rejects Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) but struggles to be forgiven for her betrayal, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) has a scandalous idea that’s sure to get tongues wagging, and the past comes back to haunt Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden).

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 23rd – 27th August 2021.

Aaron and David over?

Emotions are running sky-high after Nicolette’s disappearance and baby daddy David unravels at the possibility he may never meet his unborn child. The distressed doctor’s normal mild-mannered demeanour is replaced by an agitated, aggressive wreck of a man who starts lashing out at work and at his loved ones, including Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson).

Angrily reminding his husband he’s struggling too, Az warns David his destructive behaviour is getting out of hand, especially after he’s politely encouraged to take some time off from his job after an outburst at the hospital. With the boys’ relationship on the rocks and still no sign of Nic, David is dangerously close to breaking point…

Chloe rejects Leo

Coming to her senses in the nick of time, Chloe has a moment of clarity and rejects Leo’s amorous advances. Finally realising how much she loves Nicolette, despite her recent wobbles that caused this whole sorry mess, Chlo lets Leo down and decides to focus on looking for her missing girlfriend.

Full of remorse she’s desperate to make amends, which proves tricky as both Aaron and Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) remain frosty. Luckily, the beleaguered Ms Brennan finds a friend in Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), who agrees to her returning to work at Lassiters so she can leave Leo to crushing grapes all on his own at the vineyard. Probably for the best. Eventually Aaron agrees to talk to his little sister, but can he ever forgive her?

Ned has a spicy request

Amy Grennwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is living the dream as she spins two hunky plates at once, simultaneously dating both Ned and Levi Canning (Richie Morris). However, with both men falling harder for the blonde bar manager than they expected to, it’s a situation that can’t last – Amy must make a choice. Or must she?

Fed up being in competition with fellow cutie Levi, Ned calls a meeting between the trio and makes an outrageous suggestion: they turn the casual ‘playing the field’ arrangement official and enter into a polyamorous three-way relationship. The blokes reckon it solves all their problems (course they do!) but Amy is, for once, lost for words. Will it force her to choose once and for all between Ned and Levi, or is she happy to have her beefcake and eat it in a saucy thruple?

Melanie’s scandalous secret

Talking of sexy scandals, turns out another Erinsborough local has been hiding one. And you thought it was a respectable suburb. Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) discovers Melanie once had an affair with her boss when she worked at a swanky law firm, and it got so messy she’s wiped her tenure there from her CV.

Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) does some more digging into Mel’s unprofessional past and is shocked at what she discovers. Let’s just say Ms Pearson’s office romance with Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) isn’t the first time she’s mixed business with pleasure. As gossip spreads Susan debates whether to tell Toad – considering he’s the happiest he’s been since losing Sonya, can she risk rocking his relationship boat?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) gives Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie) the chance to apologise properly to Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Terese for his underhand actions on behalf of the evil Quill clan. Insisting he’s sorry and that he regrets raking up his family’s shameful past isn’t enough for Terese, who still can’t forgive the Quills for causing the death of her son Josh in the Lassiters explosion all those years ago. So is this the last we’ve seen of Jesse, or is there another way he can prove himself to the Robinsons?

As well as trying – and failing – to help Jesse forge a new path, Harlow also faces an uncertain future with Chloe stepping back into the job she was covering earlier than expected. Although there might still be an opportunity for the ambitious teen when Chloe gets distracted and Ms Robinson has to cover for her… Paul pushes his granddaughter to seize the day – is he turning Harlow into a mini-me? Lord help us.