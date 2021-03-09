6 Neighbours spoilers for next: Susan haunted by Finn and dying Fay returns

The spirit of Finn Kelly is felt in Ramsay Street this week when an old face returns – but can the Kennedys trust their offer to make amends, or do they have a secret agenda?

Advertisement

Also, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) struggles with the reality of her dying mum’s condition, and Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) gets a wake-up call when Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) is involved in an accident.

Here are all Neighbours your spoilers for 15th – 19th March 2021.

The Kennedys confront an old enemy

You can’t keep a good baddie down, as the Kennedys discover this week when Finn’s reign of terror comes back to haunt them thanks to the return of wicked writer Olivia Bell (Alyce Platt). Remember her? She penned an explosive biography about the calculating killer, which didn’t paint Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) in a particularly positive light, and now she wants to write a follow-up.

Mrs K is understandably not keen, until apologetic Olivia explains she got it wrong last time and wants to tell the sensational story from Suze’s point of view. Could this earn the Kennedys some closure on their part in fiendish Finn’s crimes? And can Olivia really be trusted, or is she just out to dig for more dirt?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Fay back to die

Another familiar face is back in Ramsay Street, though it’s a bittersweet reunion for the Brennans as matriarch Fay Brennan (Zoe Bertram) is fading fast from Huntington’s disease. The dying mum wants Chloe to help with her bucket list, but the distressed daughter thinks Fay is giving up on life.

Of all people it’s frenemy Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) who forces Chloe to confront her fears of losing her mother, and respect how Fay sees her final days playing out. Determined not to let Chloe and son Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) be her carers, Fay asks Nic resume her role as her nurse. Will this cause more friction between warring Chloe and Nicolette, or build bridges between them?

Kyle’s heartbreak

The writing was on the wall for Erinsborough eaterie-on-wheels The 82 when they started poisoning the customers with death cap mushrooms, and Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) puts the nail in the coffin when he enforces a morals clause in the lease to effectively shut down the business.

Guilt-ridden Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) mount a campaign to save it (they’re both partly to blame, after all), which ultimately proves unsuccessful, leaving crushed Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) mourning the loss of an important link to his late dad’s legacy. What next for the Canning lad? And what will become of the empty tram?

Shane’s divorce bombshell

Funny you should ask, as Amy jumps into Kyle’s grave and seizes control of the tram for her latest business venture/desperate attempt to keep hold of Shane. Unfortunately, an accident at the location puts Dipi in hospital and ends up being a wake-up call for Shane, who realises he still has feelings for his ex…

Dip reckons that ship has sailed and there’s no salvaging her marriage, unaware her estranged spouse is stealing himself to admit he still loves her. The timing could be better, as Dipi gets in there first with her announcement she’s got the divorce ball rolling – will Shane confess she’s the one he really wants?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Troubled foster kid Brent Colefax (Texas Watterson) is still acting like a ball of bolshy anger, so Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) ropes in reformed bad boy stepson Ned Willis (Ben Hall) to help get the teen tearaway on the straight and narrow. He gives him the chance to explore his creative side at the Hive, which goes surprisingly well. However, Brent is about to cross swords with his arch-enemy once more…

Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) is still hung up over being dumped by Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan), and still blaming Brent (you brought it all on yourself, pal). So it may be the worst idea ever when well-meaning teacher Jane Harris (Annie Jones) pushes the boys together for a school initiative to help with their issues and get them more engaged in education. Will the lads put their differences aside? There’s only one way to find out… Fight!

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.