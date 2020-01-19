Meanwhile, Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) goes through every mother’s worst nightmare – losing her baby. Baby Aster hasn’t been here two minutes and already her child is at the centre of drama. It all starts when Elly’s sister, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson), tries to get her to move back in with the Kennedys for a bit of emotional help. However, her ex, Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) is there getting on like a house on fire with her sister.

We can’t blame her for wanting to start an independent life with Aster, but sometimes you have to admit when you need help. This all comes to a head later in the week when housemates Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) plan on taking the baby to let Elly have a day to herself. But she only runs into Bea and Finn, making her stop and think about her own loneliness.

Robert Robinson sends his dad a gift - what does he want?

As if her week couldn’t get any worse, she finds Aaron, David and Aster missing and she is in a panic until she is finally reunited with her baby. All it does is spur her on to set some ground rules with Aaron and David and it seems all is well with the world… until next time.

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) comes back from Sydney and she is determined to sail through her police examinations. However, she learns there’s one superstition to trying to get in to the force – no intimacy with her boyfriend, Ned Willis (Ben Hall), before she’s taken her tests. Ned is desperate to support her, but can’t help but crave a little bit of alone time.

That’s not their only problem though, as there’s a mystery man watching them from the shadows… but what does he want?

Neighbours is on Channel 5, weekdays at 12:50pm and 6pm