Neighbours' Paul and Terese ponder reunion as Glen makes sad decision

Glen finally accepted that he wasn't the one for Terese; while over at Lassiter's, Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell) was trying to persuade her confused brother Paul (Stefan Dennis) to talk to the woman he loves .

The aftermath of Terese Willis's (Rebekah Elmaloglou) furious rant in support of her ex led to the end of her relationship with Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) in today's Neighbours (28th July).

Terese was then questioned by niece Roxy Canning (Zima Anderson) over her feelings for Paul, but she denied wanting to be with him. Roxy ignored this, knowing her aunt better than that; and she urged Paul to act.

But Paul has vowed to move on from the past, having joined his extended clan to toast their new life in New York after selling the hotel to Shane Ramsay (Peter O'Brien).

Will Terese and Paul reunite? (Ch5/Fremantle)

Meanwhile, having calmed down after catching Glen trying to dispose of Paul's precious possession, Terese focused her energy on trying to convince Glen that she was all in on their plan to up sticks and take over River Bend.

But Glen could no longer kid himself and he gently broke off their relationship. He reiterated that he didn't think Paul was the one for her either, but it's clear that everyone else disagrees!

Glen added that if Terese were to go ahead with her business plans, she'd be lucky to have his daughter Kiri (Gemma Bird Matheson) on board; but it remains to be seen whether Terese will go ahead with this after this latest development.

Will Terese cancel her move and stay in Erinsborough? If so, will she reach out to Paul? Or will Paul take on board Lucy and Roxy's words and speak to Terese? Will the pair ever reconnect, or head off in different directions as they leave Ramsay Street behind?

You'll have to keep watching to find out!

