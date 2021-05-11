Nicolette issues a shocking ultimatum to Aaron and David in Neighbours

Following the dramatic events of the Neighbours robbery that saw her injured and fearful for the health of her unborn child, a rattled Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) issues a shocking ultimatum to Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda).

Nicolette is carrying their child and the plan is that they co-parent when she is born. But the robbery has left Nicolette shaken and considering Brent Colefax (Texas Watterson) and Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) were at the heart of it, she is less than thrilled about the idea of them sticking around.

But Aaron and David care for both the boys and do not want to abandon them which leads to Nicolette making a bold move – either Brent and Emmett leave number 32, or they will have to rethink what happens when the baby is born.

The ultimatum leaves David and Aaron reeling and they are stunned that she would use the child against them in a disagreement. As they try to work out what their next move should be, Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) finds herself caught in the middle.

Not wanting to upset anyone that she cares about, Chloe knows that she has to tread carefully but with nobody showing any signs of backing down, and Nicolette resolute in her mind that she has done the right thing, is the new family set up about to come crashing down before the baby even arrives?

Elsewhere next week, Lucas Fitzgerald (Scott Major) makes a brief return to Erinsborough – but he does not bring good news with him when he arrives for Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson). After Sheila Canning (Shareena Clanton) left a bad review of the garage following Bea stealing her folder, Lucas turns up to do damage control.

Only he had no idea about the theft of the folder and when Levi (Richie Morris) spills the beans thinking that he already knew, Lucas is left with no choice but to fire Bea. What will Bea do now, and will her relationship with Levi survive this latest set back?

