Charlotte Chimes talks Nicolette’s Neighbours ultimatum and a potential future obstacle with Chloe

Since she arrived in Neighbours last year, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) has been no stranger to trouble.

Advertisement

After she was involved in an accident at The Hive when Brent Colefax (Texas Watterson) staged a robbery, she was left rattled and worried for her unborn child.

The baby will have three parents with Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka (Matt Wilson and Takaya Honda) as the Dads. But now, concerned about her daughter being around Brent and Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin), she has given the future fathers an impossible ultimatum: they have to choose between their baby and the teens.

Charlotte Chimes has been chatting to RadioTimes.com about the storyline, and the trouble that could be on the cards for her new relationship with Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly).

Read on for the full interview.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Nicolette has always been a complex character, but were you concerned that using the baby as leverage against Aaron and David might be a step too far? Or do you think her actions are justified after the events of the robbery?

I think her actions are absolutely justified. She is still in a state of shock after what happened to her – she nearly lost the baby, but it appeared to her that Aaron and David’s main focus was Emmett and Brent, not the wellbeing of their baby.

If push comes to shove, do you think Nicolette would keep the baby away from the boys or was this an empty threat?

Yes, if it means keeping her baby safe, she absolutely would. It has nothing to do with her relationship with Aaron and David, her baby must come first.

What’s your take on the co-parenting situation? Do you think Nicolette, Aaron and David will make a good family unit or is it a disaster waiting to happen?

There is no doubt it is a complex situation with these four people, and then you have outside forces like Paul Robinson, who was against the idea from the beginning. So it could all implode – or love could conquer all, you’ll have to wait and see.

We know that Nicolette does come to a compromise about the living situation, agreeing to move back in with the boys when the baby is born. But do you think she will stick to that when the time comes?

Her priority is the baby and being settled, and wanting Aaron and David to be a part of the whole process. However, if things go awry she won’t stand for it, so who knows.

How are you finding the Nicolette and Chloe relationship, and do you expect them to go the distance as a couple?

Their relationship moved very quickly, which did cause issues. Without giving anything away, a blast from Chloe’s past is set to turn things upside down again.

What are your hopes for Nicolette going forward, and do you expect her to keep the slightly devious edge that she has?

Absolutely! She is so much fun to play and while some, or a lot, of her choices are questionable, she is a true representation of humanity. We are all flawed. Nicolette doesn’t necessarily do this out of spite, it comes from a place of wanting to be loved and also from not being accepted as gay by her own mother.

Are there any plans to bring more of Jane and Nicolette’s family into the show, and would you like to explore her past in more depth?

Not now, but I would be totally on board with more of her family joining Ramsay Street and the dynamics that would bring with it – can you imagine?! The great thing about being attached to such a much-loved and long-standing character like Jane Harris, played by the incredible Annie Jones, is there is already a rich history there to explore.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.