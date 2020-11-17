Well next week it does, only it is not Paul that plays a part in the pairs undoing, that role falls to Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes).

Nicolette, who has long had feelings for Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) learns what is happening and, true to form, makes it her mission to ensure that Chloe learns all about it too. As she ponders her next move after she learns the truth, she soon realises that the only thing that will make a difference is Chloe seeing what is happening for herself.

And so, as Pierce and Dipi head to a room at Lassiters, Nicolette orchestrates things so that Chloe is not far behind- and she ends up walking and seeing them both in the act. With the affair now out in the open, will Dipi have no choice but to confess everything to Shane (Nicholas Coghlan)?

More like this

Elsewhere in Ramsay Street, the show recently announced that they will be celebrating International Men's Day by having an episode featuring only male cast members, much like they have done previously for International Women's Day.

The episode will put the focus on the characters being there for one another (much like the theme tune says) while looking at issues that impact men like mental health.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.