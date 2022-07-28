As fans know, Nicolette is the daughter of Jane "Plain Jane Superbrain" Harris (Annie Jones) and her unseen ex-husband, Victor Stone, but in a storyline that was unfortunately cut, fans were due to meet her dad.

Nicolette Stone star Charlotte Chimes has opened up about a story her character didn't get to play out on Neighbours , as the 37-year-old series comes to an end.

Speaking to Digital Spy about whether any storylines had to be axed after the news of the cancellation, Chimes explained: "I think it's all been going as planned, but it's probably been sped up. It's a shame that a few things that I knew were coming up for her aren't happening now, as I would have loved to have been able to enjoy those stories.

"Nicolette's dad was going to be coming and we didn't have time for that. That was one thing I was really looking forward to - exploring the Jane and Nicolette dynamic and how the dad would affect that."

On screen in the final week, Nicolette has been toying over whether to move to New York with Aaron (Matt Wilson) and David (Takaya Honda).

Earlier this week, Nicolette seemed all but set for the big move - will they get their happy ending in America?

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm, followed by Neighbours: What Happened Next? at 10:05pm and Neighbours: The Stars' Greatest Hits at 11:30pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

