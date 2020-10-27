Scarlett is, of course, the woman who stalked him and stabbed him last Halloween and now she is back, determined to get revenge on Ned for everything that happened. She is so set on doing it that she lured Ned back to the maze and has made out that she is missing so that the finger of suspicion points his way.

Next week sees Ned go under hypnosis with Beverly Robinson (Shaunna O'Grady) to see it can jog his memory of exactly what happened in the maze so he can come up with a way to prove his innocence... only it has the opposite effect.

With Levi Canning (Richie Morris) believing him to be guilty and Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) on the fence about his involvement but trying to help him, Ned himself grows convinced that he did kill Scarlett and goes as far as deciding to confess the crime to the police.

More like this

Not knowing that Scarlett is alive and well in Erinsbrough and watching everything that is happening, is Ned about to be charged with a murder that he did not commit?

Elsewhere, it's all change for one neighbour and we mean that in the very literal sense. Tim Robards' final scenes as Pierce have just aired in Australia and are set to screen here in two weeks.

Pierce has been recast with Don Hany taking over the role for the final four weeks of Pierce's time in Ramsay Street. And it seems it will be a rocky final month for him as it is fully expected that his affair with Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) will be revealed- so expect fireworks between them, Shane (Nicholas Coghlin) and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly).

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.