At first Chloe wasn't pleased, but the two women surprised Pierce by striking up a strong friendship.

With some nudging from Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), he was even led to believe that Naomi could be a threat to his marriage.

But upcoming scenes will show all three of them getting along following a fundraiser at Lassiters and after some time in the hot tub, Naomi puts her offer out in the open - the three of them should spend the night together.

More like this

Shocked by the proposition, both Chloe and Pierce tentatively agree. Although they assure each other the night will be fun and they're excited to do it, it is clear that there are some nerves and that neither of them is fully committed to the idea.

Naomi on the other hand instantly sets about planning the evening and cannot wait for a night between the sheets with the residents of number 24. But when she arrives, there is awkwardness in the air while everyone waits for someone else to make the first move. Is the night doomed to fail?

With Naomi's return stint on the show coming to an end, we will not be down a Canning for long as Neighbours recently announced the arrival of a new character, Levi Canning (Richie Morris). Sheila's grandson, a policeman, will make his debut in the next few weeks and given his profession, he'll no doubt be caught up in the drama in no time.

“Being a part of the Canning family is so humbling because they are such a fun and iconic family,” says Morris. “They provide not only loads of drama but also so much humour, I couldn’t ask for more

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.