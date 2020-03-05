The pair will be filming scenes of a new and exciting storyline in Dublin, later in March.

Woodburne is originally from Carrickfergus in Northern Ireland, and she's said to be completely "delighted" to be heading home.

A spokesperson told the broadcaster: "[Woodburne is] so delighted to bring cast and crew over to her side of the hemisphere."

They continued: "We're very excited about Neighbours coming to film in Ireland for the first time ever. An Irish generation have grown up watching and loving Neighbours and fans here have a very special relationship with it and its characters."

RadioTimes.com has contacted Neighbours for further comment on the speculation.

Karl and Susan are often at the forefront of Neighbours' biggest storylines, but it seems they will make it through the 35th anniversary celebrations.

We know three will perish in the big celebration, but who exactly?

It seems Karl and Susan are safe for now, but will any of their Erinsborough friends make it out?

The epic week will centre around Finn Kelly as he struggles to come to terms with his evil past.

Although he had amnesia, his memories have started to trickle back and in the coming weeks, he will unleash a deadly revenge plan on those who did him wrong.

Karl and Susan have been looking after him to keep him on the straight and narrow, but it seems to no avail.

