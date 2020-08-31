Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Benny said of the story: "It was interesting when Nicolette moved in because they all just sprung it on him out of nowhere. When they first meet each other he knows there is something new and different about her. She challenges him and his personality and he has he thoughts about her like ‘I don’t know if I can trust you'.

As for whether he will tell Pierce what he knows, Turland revealed that Hendrix opts to play things a little differently to how he may have done in the past. "He doesn’t tell Pierce. He doesn’t want to get in the way of what is going on with him and Chloe, they are going through a lot of stuff so he keeps it to himself, but he brings it up straight away with Nicolette."

Whilst he admits that previously, Hendrix would have "gone in guns blazing", his relationship with Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) has mellowed him and he is much more eager to handle things himself now. "Instead of worrying his dad about it, he wants to be in charge of it and take care of it so he goes straight to Nicolette and asks her and accuses her - which is never really a good idea."

Also a dancer, Turland was formerly a contestant on Australia's Got Talent, making it to the semi-finals. "I did a show before that called Young Talent Time when I was 12 or 13 and then I went to Australia’s got Talent after that, so I already had the experience of being a contestant on those type of shows."

He went to add that while he enjoyed his competing days, it was an eye-opener for the direction his life would take. "AGT was a huge kind of a realisation for me. I realised that even if you work your hardest, maybe its where not where you’re meant to be. So it was after that I started really pursuing acting because I thought maybe you’re not going to go down the path you think you’re going to go down. But that was a lot of fun. I wasn’t going to school much, I was dancing 3-4 days a week, full time. That was great for me, I was travelling the world - it was awesome."

When Turland joined Neighbours, he was not the only one to come from a talent show background with both Bonnie Anderson (Bea Nilsson) and Rob Mills (Finn Kelly) having a background in it. "I remember watching Bonnie on the telly thinking, ‘oh wow this girl can sing'. She was very young when she did it. I did Young Talent Time with Millsy and he was a host on it and I was part of the dance crew that won the show and we toured around Australia together and then we ended up working together."

