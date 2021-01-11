But with Kane Jones (Barry Conrad) heading up the games and being someone to not get on the wrong side of, it seems that Hendrix's money-making scheme could be about to go horribly wrong for him and all involved.

Tempted back for another game, Hendrix is sure that he can clean up again. But when Jay is forced to miss the game, he is without his card counting ally and he ends up making a loss. While Jay tries to reassure him that it is a good thing and will avert suspicion, Hendrix decides to throw a game himself at Number 24.

But when that game starts and Hendrix begins to do well, Kane adds another deck into the mix that throws Jay off of his counting game. This works in Kane's favour as Hendrix begins to lose big and ends up asking Kane to spot him a significant amount of cash. Is Hendrix about to realise that he has got himself into even more financial worries than he had when this all started?

More like this

For more about the story and what is to come for Hendrix in 2021, read our Benny Turland interview to get all the gossip.

Elsewhere next week, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) returns from Germany after the death of Bossy the dog, but how will things be between he and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) after all the time he spent with his ex-wife?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.