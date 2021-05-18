Harlow tracks down Brent in Neighbours, but will he turn himself in?

There is a sad goodbye in Neighbours this week as Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka say one last farewell to Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) when he leaves Erinsborough for a new life in New Zealand – but there is still the problem of Brent.

The tearaway teen has been on the run since the robbery at The Hive left Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) injured and he is certain that the only thing waiting for him if he turns himself in is prison.

Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) meanwhile is intent on tracking her boyfriend down to convince him to do the right thing – and she is able to find out where he is hiding next week and pays him a visit.

It does not take long for Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) to realise what Harlow is up to and he decides to help her out by covering for her at work so nobody will know that she has tracked Brent down. When Harlow and Brent meet, she is furious at what he has put her through but the spark between them is still there and she cannot bring herself to call the police.

Hendrix later asks Harlow if he can meet up with Brent and the two rivals share a heart to heart with Hendrix insisting that he has to do the right thing – for Harlow’s sake as well as his own. He agrees to do so but first, he and Harlow are going to spend a final bit of time together working on a toy for Aaron and David’s baby.

Only Paul (Stefan Dennis) gets wind of what is happening and calls the police himself meaning that Brent is arrested before he had the chance to speak to the officials himself. With Harlow and Paul already at odds, this latest development could be the final nail in the coffin for them having any kind of relationship.

Will Harlow be able to forgive Paul, and is there any way for Brent to avoid a stint behind bars?

