All eyes are of course on who will perish as Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) fights to get revenge on those who've done him wrong.

On Pierce's island, Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) is celebrating her 35th birthday, but Finn has other ideas.

Neighbours: Bea and Harlow are trapped

Chaos will prevail as Finn goes on a deadly rampage.

Now, Neighbours have released spoiler images from the big week, and it's going to make for a brutal viewing.

Among those in danger is Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney), who can be seen lying on the beach, but he's definitely not sunbathing.

Seemingly washed up, the fan-favourite and long-standing Erinsborough resident sports a nasty-looking cut across his face.

It all comes about when he heads for some alone time, reflecting on the one-year anniversary of Sonya's death.

But how did he get injured? And can anyone find him in time?

Meanwhile, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) and Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) are in a tricky position as Finn appears to have put them in a mineshaft.

And as if that wasn't bad enough, the villain makes the brutal decision to drop a snake in.

Without a doubt they're both in danger, but can either of them get out before it's too late?

But what about Elly? We're particular worried about her considering the extensive and complicated history she has with Finn.

Neighbours: Elly is celebrating her 35th birthday

He is about to admit he's in love with her, but is he conflicting his feelings?

And what will he do to get the woman he wants?

Spoiler pictures show her having a lovely time on the island celebrating her birthday, but how long will her peace and quiet last?

