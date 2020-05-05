With everyone confident that she will be heading straight home after the sentencing, they are all shell-shocked as instead of receiving a light sentence as per her deal, she is given a three-year prison term that is to start immediately.

With her freedom gone in such cruel circumstances, Elly is a mess as she is led away from the court and is distraught at saying goodbye to Aster. She then has a talk with Sky Mangel (Stephanie McIntosh) who gives her some advice on taking Aster to prison with her, based on her own stint inside back in 2007 under very similar circumstances.

Lawyer, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) is equally stunned by the outcome and immediately sets about trying to organise an appeal. As he tries to work out how this could possibly have happened, it seems that there may have been a sinister reason for why the sentence Elly received was so harsh.

Elly meanwhile is set to run into someone she knows as she settles into a new life behind bars. Andrea Somers is returning and it doesn't take her long to start getting up to old tricks that could make Elly's life even worse.

The storyline is leading up to Elly leaving Neighbours with Anasta recently having returned to the show following its production break to film her final two weeks worth of episodes. Co-star Bonnie Anderson (Bea) has said that her departure scenes will be emotional, but will she be saying goodbye whilst behind bars?

