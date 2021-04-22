Dipi and Shane leave Neighbours for a new start in Sydney

It is the end of an era on Neighbours as two members of the Rebecchi family, and seldom seen dog Clancy, say their farewells and head off for Sydney.

Advertisement

It is the fresh start that Dipi and Shane (Sharon Johal and Nicholas Coghlan) need after a year that has seen Shane become hooked on drugs and start a new relationship, and Dipi have an affair that sent shockwaves around Erinsborough when the truth came out.

But before they go, they have some last-minute housekeeping to take care of – namely deciding who will be the new manager at Harold’s in Dipi’s absence.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is quick to put her name forward as she thinks it will be a great opportunity for her after no longer being able to work as a nurse at the hospital.

While Dipi needs some persuasion, with a little help from Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly), she agrees to give Nicolette the job, and turns her focus to saying goodbye to her friends and family.

As for Shane, despite a wind up that he should have seen coming, he has a fun last shift and a touching farewell with both Roxy Willis and Sheila Canning (Zima Anderson and Colette Mann).

With everything all sorted, all that is left for them to do is leave, and they do so with a traditional Ramsay Street goodbye – but not before Shane challenges Toadie (Ryan Moloney) to one last wrestling match in the front garden of number 30 though.

As for daughter Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer), she shocks Ned (Ben Hall) when he learns that she too has been looking into the possibility of getting a transfer to Sydney to join them when he intercepts a call from Mishti (Scarlet Vas).

Despite an initial confrontation, he puts it aside to be there for her, but just how serious is Yashvi about leaving Ramsay Street, and would she want Ned to go with her?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.