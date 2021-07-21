More drama and danger are heading for the Canning family in Neighbours after Levi (Richie Morris) decided to track down two violent men from his past – and he very quickly wished he hadn’t when lives are at risk.

Advertisement

That danger doesn’t take long to present itself when fellow police officer, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) is followed home and an intruder is chased out of Number 26 having broken in when Sheila (Colette Mann) was home alone.

Colette has been talking to us here at RadioTimes.com about the storyline which is set to take a shocking turn when the two men, Mitch and Nelson, cause a car crash that puts the lives of Sheila, Levi and Yashvi on the line.

“We love these big stunt scenes because it usually means we’re getting off the backlot,” Colette says of the crash that will air on Channel 5 next week. “It’s always great to have a change of scenery and there is a huge team of safety and stunt people involved with these scenes, so it’s really quite an event.”

Sheila, of course, very much played a part in what happened to Levi back in the day by covering up the attack in order to help protect Kyle (Chris Milligan) from trouble and Mann says that Sheila has been “tortured by her actions” since it happened, adding: “He has epilepsy as a result of what happened – it’s difficult for her to move on from that.”

Despite her guilt, Colette thinks that Sheila is “frustrated with Levi for pursuing things and she just wants to ensure he is safe”. And she has reason to worry as Mitch and Nelson are certainly trouble. “Sheila doesn’t put anything past these guys, she knows that they are bad news!”

As for what is on the way for Sheila, get ready or an extension of the Canning clan as a newbie is on the way! “There is a member of the extended Canning family coming to play, so that is going to be interesting, and also the dynamic between Kyle and Roxy spills over to Sheila – like she is not going to interfere on that front!”

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

And now that some time has passed since her split with Clive Gibbons (Geoff Payne), could we expect a new romance on the way for her? “It’s probably time Sheila did get back onto the horse, so to speak. Honestly, as long as there is plenty of humour in a romance storyline, I’m happy.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.