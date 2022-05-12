Neighbours releases last ever cast photo ahead of soap end

In a post on the show’s official Twitter account on Wednesday (11th May), Neighbours shared its final promotional photo of the year, with the full cast posing alongside one another.

Neighbours has released its final cast photo as the long-running TV series prepares to come to an end after nearly 40 years.

The image, which you can see above, was captioned: "Class of 2022 #Neighbours," alongside a yellow love heart emoji.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the beloved programme was in jeopardy after UK broadcaster Channel 5 revealed it would cease airing Neighbours from this summer.

After Freemantle Media, the production company behind the soap, failed to find a new production partner, it was confirmed in March 2022 that the soap would come to an end for good.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While fans will no doubt be pleased to see the show’s current stars all together in the final cast photo, they will also be excited to welcome back some familiar faces from its past when it draws to a close later this year.

Neighbours has confirmed the return of stars Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan for the emotional finale, who'll be making a comeback after more than 30 years away from the show.

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue will be returning to Neighbours ahead of its final episodes. Getty Images/ Impressions

Executive producer Jason Herbison said in a statement on the soap's official Twitter account earlier in May that the programme was “thrilled” to be welcoming them back.

"Scott and Charlene are the ultimate Neighbours couple and it would not feel right to end the show without them,” Herbison commented.

Advertisement

"We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale. It has been an emotional experience for them, for us and I'm sure it will be for our viewers."

Neighbours usually airs on Channel 5 on Weekdays at 1:45pm. A repeat of the episode also airs later in the day at 5:30pm. Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.