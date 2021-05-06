Brent stages a robbery in Neighbours – and Nicolette is in serious danger

Ever since Brent Colefax (Texas Watterson) returned to Neighbours he has been caught up in serious trouble. He has been trying to keep it quiet from everyone, but this is a soap and secrets come out…

The time has come for him and Holden Brice (Toby Derrick) to stage their robbery at The Hive, with their eyes on stealing all the donated equipment that was given as part of the Year 13 initiative at Erinsborough High.

But what they don’t know is that Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Hanley) has raised alarm bells about what they are up to and they are being followed by a suspicious Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes), who will soon wish that she had never got involved.

Nicolette tails them to The Hive and when she arrives things go disastrously wrong. The expectant mum is left trapped and injured, while Curtis Perkins (Nathan Bog), who is also at the scene, is unable to hear her cries for help when he is left without his cochlear implant, after also having a nasty run-in with Holden.

As for Brent, he leaves the scene in the nick of time thanks to Emmett. While the brothers are relieved to be out of harm’s way, they soon realise how bad things are when Nicolette is eventually found and she is taken to the hospital.

Determined to make sure that Brent doesn’t get into yet more trouble, Emmett stuns Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka (Matt Wilson and Takaya Honda) by announcing that the robbery was his idea. When word gets around, everyone struggles to accept that he would do something so reckless and dangerous.

Knowing full well that it was actually Brent who was responsible, Aaron and David hope that he will come forward of his own accord – but will he do the right thing?

And even if Nicolette and the baby do make a full recovery, will she want Brent and Emmett around after all that has happened, or will she use the situation to make sure that the two boys are out of everyone’s lives for good?

