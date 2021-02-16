Accessibility Links

  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Soaps
  4. Neighbours
  5. Aaron and David get a surprise in Neighbours as Brent and Emmett make shock returns

The buddy count is set to continue.

brent neighbours 2021

Published:

Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka (Matt Wilson and Takaya Honda) are already set to have their hands full with a baby on the way with co-parent Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) in Neighbours, but this is not the first time the pair have attempted to raise children.

In 2020, the two opened their homes to foster child Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) and then his brother, Brent Colefax (Texas Watterson) and scenes next week will see them both make a return – but one, in particular, is not doing overly well.

It is Brent that is back on the scene first when he is found sleeping rough in the Doug Out at No. 32 – making a hasty exit when his hiding place is discovered.

Brent is soon spotted again by Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) sleeping rough elsewhere but Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) then finds him and warns him to stay away – not wanting him to cause any more trouble for David and Aaron.

brent paul neighbours

With Brent now nowhere to be found, it is Emmett who next shows up to try and look for him and he tells Paul exactly what has been going on and the trouble that Brent has found himself in. Aaron and David are soon told that there is no room for Brent in sheltered accommodation and they realise that they may be the only ones that can put a roof over his head.

But given how much trouble he caused for them the last time, is letting him back into their lives the best idea?

Also next week, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) learns who was responsible for the food poisoning that left Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) fighting for her life in the hospital. But with the culprit his own cousin, Kyle (Chris Milligan) and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson), will he decide that he needs to report them?

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Neighbours

brent neighbours 2021
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

