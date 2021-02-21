Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson confirms Bea Nilson exit

Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson has confirmed that she is set to depart the Australian soap after three years playing Bea Nilsson.

The actress revealed that her final scenes on the Australian soap are expected to air in mid-2021, but no information has yet been provided about her exit storyline.

“I was like a pig in mud at that place,” she told Sunday Herald Sun of her time on the show . “Neighbours really changed my life for the better in so, so many ways. I feel like at the age I was, 23, when I joined the show it has really shaped me into the person that I am today.”

She added: “I have overcome a lot, I have grown and I am proud of the way I live my life. It was really good to have that structure and now after three and a half years on that show I have decided it is time for me to continue challenging myself and create space to focus on my music and songwriting and more acting.”

The star has her sights set on writing some new songs, following her exit from Ramsay Street, revealing that she wants to try “different things” in the future.

Anderson joined the cast in 2018 and has been involved in a number of high-profile storylines during her time, also notching a Logie Award nomination for Most Popular New Talent in 2019.

Prior to joining the soap, she first found fame as a contestant on Australia’s Got Talent – winning the first-ever season of the show in 2007, when she was just twelve years old.

And last year, she was victorious in another high profile reality show, finishing first in the second season of The Masked Singer Australia.

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.