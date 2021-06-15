Bea says goodbye in Neighbours – and Levi spirals from his loss

The relationship between Bea Nilsson and Levi Canning (Bonnie Anderson and Richie Morris) in Neighbours has come to an end with Levi left bereft that they are over – and that Bea is still heading off on her road trip without him.

To make matters worse, Bea has decided to set up her life elsewhere and has made it clear that she has no plans to return to Erinsborough after the trip – causing much disappointment to Karl and Susan Kennedy (Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne).

But Bea is not leaving alone as she is taking Other Sheila Canning with her for the first part of her trip, and Sheila also has problems to deal with before she leaves with Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) learning about the feelings she and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) have for each other.

While Levi nurses his wounds, he has someone on his side in his gran, Sheila (Colette Mann) who continues to hound Bea over her decision and the hurt that it has caused, but Bea is certain she has done the right thing and she packs her things and says her goodbyes.

With Karl and Susan there to wave her off, she embarks on a new adventure and puts Ramsay Street behind her but for Levi, his heartache sends him on a downward spiral that sees him turn to alcohol and smash up the billy cart that he and Bea were making.

But things take a worrying turn when he agrees to help Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) with her workout event at The Flamingo Bar and he ends up pushing himself too far – causing the stand he is on and all the gym equipment to come crashing down – an accident that is partly the fault of a devious Roxy (Zima Anderson).

Will Levi be OK, or will he continue to let Bea’s departure cause his life to spiral?

As for Ned and Yashvi, they too have problems to work through and Yashvi is shocked that he allowed himself to get so close to another woman. While they attempt to talk things out, it is clear that things have changed between them – are they the next Ramsay Street couple about to go through a break-up?

