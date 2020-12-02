The 24-year-old actor was born six-weeks premature and after suffering from meningitis, he needed a cochlear implant in his right ear at the age of two to enable him to start hearing and learning. He is the first actor on Australian television with that implant.

Speaking about landing the role, Borg said: "Growing up I never saw anyone like me on television, so I knew it was time to have a Deaf actor on our Australian screens. I think it’s important in this industry that people with all disabilities of all ages get to tell their stories.”

“Each time I film scenes with Jackie and Annie I am constantly growing as an actor. It is such a privilege to work with such inspiring icons. Jackie has taught me to take direction and Annie has taught me to let loose on set which has been a great balance.”

More like this

Jason Herbison, Neighbours EP added: “Nathan’s passion for acting was clearly evident when I met him nearly a year ago and I’m delighted he is joining the cast in a recurring guest role as a young teacher fresh out of uni who isn’t defined by his Deaf status. He is independent and working in the community, and like everyone on Ramsay Street, we soon discover a link with one of our residents which is going to be a lot of fun.”

Borg will make his debut as the teacher who is "passionate about helping young people and far tougher than he lets on" in episode 8546, airing early 2021 here in the UK.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.