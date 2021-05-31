Amy Greenwood is back in Neighbours – but Roxy is not pleased

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) makes her full-time return to Neighbours next week. While most fans are thrilled she is back in Erinsborough, one character will soon wish she had stayed away for good.

With her hopes pinned on running The Flamingo Bar, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) has been doing all she can to impress Paul Robinson and Terese Willis (Stefan Dennis and Rebekah Elmologlue) so that they will take a chance on her.

She has decided that a volleyball tournament is a good way to drum up business, and she puts everything she has into making it a resounding success. The event leaves Roxy certain that she has got the job in the bag – until she finds out that Amy has been offered it instead.

While Amy is delighted to be back and sticking around this time, Roxy is devastated, and her disappointment soon turns to anger when she heads to Terese to find out what happened. While Terese explains that Amy simply had the stronger application, it does not stop Roxy from feeling hurt to be passed over.

Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) tells Roxy to use the situation to her advantage by letting Amy become her mentor instead of just a boss, but it is clear that The Flamingo Bar is on the verge of becoming a battleground.

And it does not take long for the situation to deteriorate, when Roxy starts to think that Amy is stealing her ideas to get ahead. She makes the decision that she will fight dirty to make sure Amy does not remain her boss for long.

So, we’re all set for an Amy vs Roxy showdown – but which one will emerge victorious?

Also next week, Brent Colefax (Texas Watterson) bids farewell to Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) as he leaves town to start a new life in the army. Paul is glad to see the back of him, but is he really going to be out of Harlow’s life for good?

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.