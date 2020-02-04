The show's celebration of 35 years will see the return of former cast members to Ramsay Street for an event that will end in disaster.

The story gets started in Neighbours' regular time slots of 1:45pm and 5:30pm, as Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) organises a wedding expo to save Lassiters hotel, which leads to the booking of five unique weddings that reunite couples from the show's past.

However, things take a dark turn at 10pm when Elly (Jodi Anasta) takes a trip to the remote glamping resort owned by Pierce (Tim Robards) with a group of friends including Toadie (Ryan Moloney).

What they don't realise is that Finn (Rob Mills) has hatched a revenge plan that puts them all at risk and will claim the lives of three Erinsborough favourites.

Executive producer Jason Herbison said: "We have a reputation for going big with our milestones – and this is our biggest yet. We’re excited to deliver our viewers a double dose of Neighbours which will lead to three deaths and five weddings.

"There’s warmth and nostalgia as well as high drama and - for the first time ever - we’ll have a week-long narrative taking place separate to the happenings in Erinsborough. Neighbours is 35 years young and we are celebrating with a bang!"

Neighbours star Stefan Dennis, who has played ruthless businessman Paul Robinson since the show's first episode, will appear in the 35th anniversary storyline.

He said: "Who would have thought hey? I remember nearly 35 years ago I said it would last about six months, well who is eating their words now!

"I’m incredibly proud to be a part of Neighbours reaching this milestone, it’s a fabulous celebration for everyone involved, cast and crew, to mark this moment with an awesome week of episodes planned for our viewers, a touch of nostalgia mixed in with some edge of your seat drama – something for everyone."

The Neighbours anniversary storylines will start from Monday 16th March 2020 on Channel 5.