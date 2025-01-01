Read on for our fantastic storyline preview for what's ahead in Neighbours.

Neighbours 2025 spoiler preview

Pregnant Chelsea’s shock return

“Our 2024 season finale included a brief flash of Chelsea Murphy, Cara’s sister and Paul’s old flame. It’s not clear why she’s back in Melbourne or whether she even intends to approach Paul and Terese. She’s been at large for almost nine months and there are reasons why she hasn’t come forward with her pregnancy sooner. All I can say is – expect the unexpected!”

Crash carnage aftermath

“Sadie, Max and Seb were involved in an accident in the finale cliffhanger which has implications for everyone in the new year. There is a question over the target – was it Seb or Max? Both young men are dealing with demons from their pre-Erinsborough lives and this will bring plenty of drama in the weeks to come, especially as we approach the 40th anniversary in March. Talking of which...”

Max’s mysterious past

“We know Max came to town because he was running away from something his dad Shane was desperate to get him away from. In 2025 Max’s past will catch up with him in an explosive way. It will bring trouble to someone very close to him – and relax, it’s not poor old Holly this time, who’s got enough going on elsewhere!”

Harold’s emotional farewell

Jane Zhang/Fremantle

“Harold’s exit as we head towards spring is extremely emotional for the residents of Erinsborough, just as it was for all of us behind-the-scenes. We had quite a long storyline planned which we sadly had to truncate, due to Ian Smith’s declining health. However, it was gorgeous to see Ian and Anne Charleston back on screen together, though we’re not revealing the details of who Anne will play. I’m sure there won’t be a dry eye in the house when the episodes go to air.”

Yaz’s deadly revenge on Holly

“Yaz is deeply conflicted about Holly and her role in her brother Heath’s death. Since coming to Erinsborough, Yaz has seen trouble seems to follow Holly around – can she really be so innocent? There are many unanswered questions and she just wants to know the truth. Everything builds to the Erinsborough Lights Up event in early January which I think is one of the best episodes we’ve ever done. As for Holly’s future, she has found herself in one calamity after the next but it’s all building to something big down the track.”

Meet Remi’s brother

“One of our new characters for 2025 is Taye, played by Lakota Johnson, Remi’s younger half-brother on her father’s side. There is a significant age difference and they’ve grown up somewhat estranged. The reasons for the estrangement will be explored and lead to a new understanding. As a side note, Lakota actually auditioned for a different role. We were so impressed we created the role of Taye just for him! He has a great energy and we’re having lots of fun with the character.”

Rodwells return to big drama

“The Rodwells have been absent for a little while but Andrew will be back very soon in the new year, followed by Wendy a short time after that. I can confirm 2025 will be a very big year for this family – in fact it’s their biggest year yet on the show…”

Krista’s long-lost family

“Krista has a complicated family tree, spanning many countries. Fallon Morrell, played by Kate Connick, is her younger sister from her mother’s side, though she was raised in the US with her American father. Fallon isn’t from money like Krista or Reece, and she’s had a very different upbringing to her Sinclair siblings. They are very different people. Fallon’s arrival spells trouble for many residents of Erinsborough!”

Seb wrecks Krista and Leo’s wedding?

“Krista and Leo love each other, however there are issues they need to work through. Seb is the catalyst for these issues coming to light but not entirely the cause. Krista feels responsible for the path Seb has taken, having first introduced him to drugs. She’s on an eternal mission to get him back on the straight and narrow, causing conflict with Leo. We are certainly steaming towards a wedding for Leo and Krista, but will they get their happy ever after?”

Kennedy crisis – and comebacks

“The Kennedys are always central to the action in Ramsay Street. Karl and Susan will be back in the thick of storylines in early March, in time for the 40th anniversary. We have a huge storyline launching that week for them and it will continue to have repercussions for many months to come. They will be joined by a family member from the past – someone who we have wanted to bring back for some time…”

New romance

Amazon Freevee

“After some heartbreak in 2024, Jane has a new romance coming up which has been one of my favourite storylines in recent times. We love it when Jane is out of her comfort zone which creates a lot of opportunities, and Annie Jones does a wonderful job of playing this. Widowed Aaron will also be back in the love game very soon, there might even be more than one romantic interest on the horizon for him!”

40th anniversary celebrations

“Our 40th anniversary in March will be a celebration of everything our viewers love about Neighbours. There are elements of nostalgia but it’s more about looking forward than looking back. We always want to honour the heritage of the show, but recognise we need to keep evolving. Expect big stories, big twists, new regular characters as well as returning guest favourites, including some who have not been back since their original stints. 2025 is going to be an epic year!”

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Neighbours is available to stream on Amazon Freevee.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.