With Neighbours set to leave our screens in August after 37 years, Minogue and her on-screen husband Jason Donovan - who played Scott Robinson to her Charlene - will be appearing in the last ever episode . And the actress-turned-pop star has now revealed how she feels to be back on Ramsay Street.

Kylie Minogue has spoken out about filming the final ever instalment of Neighbours , having returned to the role she last played back in 1988.

Speaking to Australian morning show Today, Minogue said that her comeback was an opportunity to revisit her roots and show her appreciation.

"For so long I was like ‘well maybe, hmm, I don’t know if that makes any sense,’" she mused.

"But I’m still in touch with Jason [Donovan] and Guy [Pearce] and Jason said ‘this could be a nice opportunity to buckle the buckle’ as an ex-boyfriend of mine used to say, or to circle the circle and say thank you." Discussing her reaction to arriving back on set, Minogue added that the experience was an emotional one for her. "It was lovely and emotional. Driving into Ramsay Street was quite something." "Firstly, where has all that time gone? Secondly everything looks exactly the same. Thirdly, Scott, Charlene, Jane, Harold, it all just came flooding back.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"There was a lot of talking about memories and going back in time." Of course, we don't need to remind you that in the years since Minogue departed Erinsborough, she has carved out a hugely successful pop career which turned her into a global icon. She was congratulated on her hit track 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' turning 20 years old.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan pictured together on the set of Neighbours when they played the Aussie soap’s resident sweethearts. Getty Images/ Impressions

As Minogue was asked about her influence on music, she reflected on how it all started. "It’s crazy. I think of doing my first demo tape when I was 17."

"I had daytime fantasies about being a singer, I was a pop maniac. So to then be part of that industry and I know what it’s cost me to have that place, but I know it’s given me the opportunities that it’s given me.

"It’s crazy. I didn’t know I would have this impact on people’s lives for a long time. It’s amazing and very touching." Viewers will have to wait and see how Scott and Charlene have fared in their happy ever after as they head back to their old home for Neighbours' final curtain. Read more: Neighbours confirms return for Kylie and Jason

Who is returning to Neighbours for emotional ending? Neighbours usually airs on Channel 5 on Weekdays at 1:45pm. A repeat of the episode also airs later in the day at 5:30pm. Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.