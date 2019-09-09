While the newlywed Robinsons are in the UK on their honeymoon, they decide to look up Harlow's British mother, to the dismay of the teenager back in Erinsborough when she hears of the plan.

Meeting Prue in St James's Park, Paul and Terese are taken aback by her free spirit and apparent lack of interest in having her daughter move back to Blighty. Their meeting is pleasant enough, but cut suspiciously short when Prue suddenly makes her excuses and leaves.

Meanwhile, Harlow confides in aunt Amy that Prue has got involved with a strange organisation called 'the Order', and she's worried about the hold it has over her.

Viewers will then see the reason Prue abandoned Harlow's relatives was to meet up with a menacing man from the group she's in the grip of (played by Good Morning Britain host Richard Arnold, of all people) - who demands she cut all contact with her daughter…

Later, Harlow is heartbroken when Prue sends her offspring a message saying that their relationship is over! What is 'the Order', and can Paul and Terese help Prudence while they're in London?

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant says it was a "privilege to be asked to join the cast of Neighbours. Prude is going to stir things up and I can't wait!"

Catch Denise Van Outen and Richard Arnold in their first episode on Friday 20th September at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.

