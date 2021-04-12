Chloe and Nicolette get together in Neighbours – will everyone approve?

It has been a long road for Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) in Neighbours, with Nicolette’s feelings for Chloe stretching back to their very first meeting last year.

Since then, Chloe’s marriage has ended and Nicolette has agreed to carry a baby for Chloe’s brother (Aaron) and his partner (David Tanaka). Following the death of Fay, the two women became closer than ever, with Chloe realising she had developed romantic feelings for Nicolette.

But despite her brother Aaron (Matt Wilson) urging her to conceal the way she feels, the truth will be revealed next week – and it seems the two are set to finally give things a go.

It is actually Aaron who pushes them together. He tells Nicolette what he knows, and she is surprised to learn the woman she has loved for so long feels the same way about her.

She initially thinks Chloe’s feelings have emerged as a result of grief and so tries to keep her distance. But a conversation between the two resolves any misunderstanding and they are soon locked in an embrace at Harold’s – at the exact moment Jane Harris (Annie Jones), Aaron and David (Takaya Honda) walk in.

Will they approve of the match, and are Chloe and Nicolette finally set to make a go of things?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Karl Kennedy’s (Alan Fletcher) problems continue after he is arrested for assault following Olivia Bell’s (Alyce Platt) fall, which she blames on him.

Concerned that he is facing jail, Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) realise the best way to help is by working with Olivia on her book. But is there another way they haven’t thought of?

